Legendary Comics launches Kickstarter campaign for Head Wounds: Sparrow, a graphic novel co-developed by 'Moon Knight' star Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac has gained massive popularity among Marvel fans after appearing on MCU's Moon Knight. While every comic book fan was busy appreciating his brilliance in the new Disney Plus series, the actor was creating something special for his fans.

The actor is now bringing us a comic book, titled Head Wounds: Sparrow. He has partnered with Legendary Comics, the creator of several graphic novels including Shadow Walk, A Town Called Dragon, and Holy Terror.

We do not know much about Oscar's exact role in the project because the team did not shed light on how he enriched the development process. However, we are sure that he did indeed participate in the project because the announcement stated that Oscar and Jason Spire developed the comic book together. Furthermore, it has been stated that the comic book's main character, Leo, was created as per Oscar Isaac's expectations.

The Kickstarter campaign for the novel has started already and can be found online. Fans can also check out the motion trailer for the series which has been narrated by the actor himself.

Oscar Isaac's Head wounds: Sparrow tells the story of a Louisiana detective

The graphic novel's plot follows a crooked Louisiana detective named Leo, who is neither recognized as a good person nor a good detective. However, the twist in the story comes when his friend is shot dead in front of his eyes one day. The incident has a profound yet strange effect on the detective as he wakes up with a bullet hole in his head. He sees demons and angels walking on Earth, fighting for humanity. Leo has to choose whether he wants to side with the demons or the angels in this massive war.

The plot sounds very interesting, Oscar Isaac's involvement is always a good sign. As per sources, the actor loves comics and is excited about the new venture.

“I think there is something about this particular medium that allows such incredible world building and allows you to really express and juxtapose ideas that you can’t in other mediums. Marrying my love of comics with this specific form of storytelling, I am excited to bring ‘Head Wounds: Sparrow' to fans.”

Robert Napton, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Legendary Comics, has expressed that he is happy to work with such a talented team that includes writer Brian Buccellato and artist Christian Ward. The credit for the original plot goes to Robert Johnson and John Alvey.

Oscar Isaac's graphic novel will be out on August 9, 2022, and you can purchase it from any bookstore.

