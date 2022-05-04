Why do fans think Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Season 2 is happening? Marvel Studios' tweet edit explained

Will Moon Knight be back for a second season? The Marvel Studios series about Khonshu's Fist of Vengeance has been billed as a six-episode event, which will conclude on Disney+ this Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with Episode 6.
Marvel plans to submit Hawkeye and Moon Knight for Emmy consideration in the limited series category, according to Variety. The category, as defined by Television Academy rules, is reserved for shows that
"tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons."
Owing to this fact, even actor Oscar Issac did not sign a massive contract that extended beyond six episodes of the show. He, too, had revealed in an interview with Variety,
"I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling.
But owing to the fascinating storylines and love from loyal fans, even Loki was modified from a limited series to being renewed for season 2. The same might happen for Marvel's Moon Knight, as this cryptic change in an essential promotional tweet for the series finale did not miss out on an eagle-eyed Marvel fan on Twitter.
Warning: This article contains major spoilers.
Twitter gets flooded with the possibilities for Moon Knight Season 2
Twitter fan @kellie_dixon provided two photos of Marvel Studios' tweets promoting the forthcoming sixth episode of Moon Knight. She pointed out that the description was altered from "The Epic Series Finale" to "The Epic Season Finale."
This alteration presumably indicates that the Oscar Isaac-led series will possibly get a second season.
Owing to her pointing out the cryptic change, Marvel fans from all over the world chimed in, rejoicing that their interest in this series based on Egyptian mythology might have the possibility of reaching newer heights. They also revealed that they would immensely miss the show if this were the end.
After a depressing and heartbreaking episode 5 that introduced the childhood trauma of Marc Spencer that gave rise to Steven Grant, fans had to bid farewell to their beloved Steven. He was ultimately lost in the sands of the underworld by the end of the episode.
As per Twitter, this change has been so well received by Marvel fans all across the world that it might make both the creators of the show as well as the lead actors in it, Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke, reconsider their decision to leave the story of beloved Khonshu's avatar limited to only one season.
Fans are now hoping that a mid- or post-credits sequence in Wednesday's season finale will unveil news for Season 2. But until further confirmation by Marvel Studios, don't forget to catch the season finale of Moon Knight, which airs on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Disney+.