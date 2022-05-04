Why do fans think Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Season 2 is happening? Marvel Studios' tweet edit explained

Will Moon Knight be back for a second season? The Marvel Studios series about Khonshu's Fist of Vengeance has been billed as a six-episode event, which will conclude on Disney+ this Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with Episode 6.

Marvel plans to submit Hawkeye and Moon Knight for Emmy consideration in the limited series category, according to Variety. The category, as defined by Television Academy rules, is reserved for shows that

"tell a complete, non-recurring story, and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons."

Owing to this fact, even actor Oscar Issac did not sign a massive contract that extended beyond six episodes of the show. He, too, had revealed in an interview with Variety,

"I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling.

But owing to the fascinating storylines and love from loyal fans, even Loki was modified from a limited series to being renewed for season 2. The same might happen for Marvel's Moon Knight, as this cryptic change in an essential promotional tweet for the series finale did not miss out on an eagle-eyed Marvel fan on Twitter.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Twitter gets flooded with the possibilities for Moon Knight Season 2

Kellie McDixon 💫 @kellie_dixon oh my @MarvelStudios , deleted the tweet that said "SERIES FINALE" are changed it to "SEASON FINALE". Please tell me we getting a season 2!!!!! I need more Oscar Isaac, more more more!! #moonknight oh my @MarvelStudios, deleted the tweet that said "SERIES FINALE" are changed it to "SEASON FINALE". Please tell me we getting a season 2!!!!! I need more Oscar Isaac, more more more!! #moonknight https://t.co/GHcKHRU7qy

Twitter fan @kellie_dixon provided two photos of Marvel Studios' tweets promoting the forthcoming sixth episode of Moon Knight. She pointed out that the description was altered from "The Epic Series Finale" to "The Epic Season Finale."

This alteration presumably indicates that the Oscar Isaac-led series will possibly get a second season.

فارس القمر @emagdyyy @MarvelStudios @disneyplus you deleted your previous tweet saying it was the series finale, now you edited it to "season finale", is there a season 2 coming? @MarvelStudios @disneyplus you deleted your previous tweet saying it was the series finale, now you edited it to "season finale", is there a season 2 coming? https://t.co/pYWzI34AVG

Owing to her pointing out the cryptic change, Marvel fans from all over the world chimed in, rejoicing that their interest in this series based on Egyptian mythology might have the possibility of reaching newer heights. They also revealed that they would immensely miss the show if this were the end.

Rpm_1087 @Rpm1087 @MarvelStudios @disneyplus Man gonna miss this show A LOT. Hope a Season 2 happens. @MarvelStudios @disneyplus Man gonna miss this show A LOT. Hope a Season 2 happens.

BennettH24 🐝 @BennettHinkle @brndxix Moon Knight Twitter page said season finale instead of series finale, so I have hope there’ll be a season 2 @brndxix Moon Knight Twitter page said season finale instead of series finale, so I have hope there’ll be a season 2

After a depressing and heartbreaking episode 5 that introduced the childhood trauma of Marc Spencer that gave rise to Steven Grant, fans had to bid farewell to their beloved Steven. He was ultimately lost in the sands of the underworld by the end of the episode.

As per Twitter, this change has been so well received by Marvel fans all across the world that it might make both the creators of the show as well as the lead actors in it, Oscar Issac and Ethan Hawke, reconsider their decision to leave the story of beloved Khonshu's avatar limited to only one season.

Jed Wagman @JedWagman Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight , only on @DisneyPlus. This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, only on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/oxugREOAQX Calling it a "season finale" as opposed to "series finale" in the original tweet before it was deleted implies we're getting another season....Moon Knight season 2 announcement incoming! twitter.com/MarvelStudios/… Calling it a "season finale" as opposed to "series finale" in the original tweet before it was deleted implies we're getting another season....Moon Knight season 2 announcement incoming! twitter.com/MarvelStudios/…

Kelsea Blackstock, CSCS @bobbleheadkb Marvel deleted the “series finale” Moon Knight tweet and replaced it with “season finale”. They did the same with Loki so I deduce that we are getting a season 2. Marvel deleted the “series finale” Moon Knight tweet and replaced it with “season finale”. They did the same with Loki so I deduce that we are getting a season 2. https://t.co/XV9CKuIzfh

Fans are now hoping that a mid- or post-credits sequence in Wednesday's season finale will unveil news for Season 2. But until further confirmation by Marvel Studios, don't forget to catch the season finale of Moon Knight, which airs on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Disney+.

Edited by Suchitra