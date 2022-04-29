Fans point out VFX errors in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's clip, term Gargantos fight "super cartoony"

Doctor Strange and America Chavez face Gargantos in a fresh clip released just days before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The one-eyed, big tentacled beast has appeared in every trailer for the follow-up movie to 2016's Doctor Strange. In the Disney+ animated series What If...?, fans got their first glimpse of Gargantos when the series traveled across the Marvel multiverse.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange appears on the streets of New York City to save Xochitl Gomez's character, America Chavez.

In what seemed like a mystical battle between the Doctor and the beast, eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed the lack of proper graphics. They believe that it somehow makes the battle appear "super cartoony," and have taken to social media to express their collective disappointment.

Twitter fans point out VFX errors in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's first clip

IMDb @IMDb #NationalSuperheroDay Doctor Strange battles Gargantos in this exclusive clip from #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🦑 @DrStrange Doctor Strange battles Gargantos in this exclusive clip from #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🦑 @DrStrange #NationalSuperheroDay https://t.co/0nDPA79WEq

In an ever-evolving world where studios are on the run to develop better graphics and even better production designs, fans of Doctor Strange have collectively made their disappointment known on Twitter after seeing the official first clip by IMDb. With the benchmark of an almost perfect Doctor Strange in 2016, the sequel's production was bound to maintain its quality if not better itself, according to fans.

Many pointed out that the VFX in this first official clip looks so outdated that it almost suggests how lazy Marvel Studios has become when it comes to their production values.

The animations look almost incomplete in the clip, as the bus is seen quite literally blazing into a taxi with zero attention to details. It seemed cheesy and underdeveloped as even saw blades lack precision in the scene.

Fans point out the VFX errors in the first clip of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Image via Twitter)

Some Twitter fans have taken to ridicule the animation quality of the outdated VFX used in the clip, asking whether the makers used MS Paint while making the movie. The image appears to be completely flat according to fans as the CGI effects don't appear to be properly graded.

As the entire Doctor Strange franchise relies on theatrical dynamics and seamless visual effects as the driving force of its plot, the titular character's abilities reflect poorly on the screen in this sequel as per fans.

They have openly taken to using adjectives like "meh," "off-putting," and "super cartoony" to express their disappointment at the film they have been eagerly anticipating throughout the pandemic.

More about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to the House of Ideas, the film will introduce the Utopian Parallel, a parallel universe where America Chavez was born. Due to her dimension-hopping superpowers, she'll be on the run for years by the time viewers encounter her in Multiverse of Madness. As a result, the character will place a high value on trust.

Speaking about her character in an interview with Marvel.com, Xochitl Gomez revealed how the movie is set to explore spaces in between universes. She said,

"[America Chavez is] is literally running for her life in the gap junction space between universes with Doctor Strange. America's journey is about learning to trust others. My take is that America can always trust herself since she was alone for so long and she's a survivor. Her journey is about allowing others to help her be what she's capable of."

Don't forget to catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters worldwide on Friday, May 6, 2022.

