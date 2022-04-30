Blake Lively and Edgar Wright join forces to adapt graphic novel from 'Scott Pilgrim' creator: Details explored

After doing a spectacular job on Gossip Girl and appearing in several movies, including The Shallows, All I See Is You, and more, Blake Lively is all set to make her debut as a film director. Her directorial debut is set to be Seconds, a live-action adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel written and drawn by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The author is best recognized as the creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.

For her directorial debut, Blake Lively is working with one of the best filmmakers, Edgar Howard Wright. The filmmaker has given the film industry numerous outstanding films, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World's End, and many more. Edgar's recent filmmaking skills were seen in the 2021s The Sparks Brothers and Last Night in Soho (a documentary and psychological horror film, respectively).

The Age of Adaline actress Blake Lively will bring Scott Pilgrim Creator's graphic novel to life

Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel, Seconds, was published by Ballentine Books in 2014. The novel has manga-inspired artworks that are pretty good for grabbing readers' attention. The storyline revolves around a young chef named Katie, who runs a successful restaurant named Seconds. One day, she finds an enchanted mushroom with a note that reads:

"A second chance awaits, write your mistake, ingest one mushroom, go to sleep and wake anew."

Obviously, she finds it attractive because who doesn't want a second chance to rectify their past mistakes? Katie did the same without thinking twice. However, the outcome was not as good as she thought. In fact, she created a dark world with more threats, and things automatically went out of her hands.

The plot sounds interesting, right? So, it would be great to see how Blake Lively will bring the entire thing described in the novel to life. Also, this won't be the first time Blake has taken on the directorial responsibilities, as she previously directed Taylor Swift's music video, I Bet You Think About Me, in 2021. So, the actress will definitely steal the show with her directing skills in Seconds.

More details about the upcoming adaptation

Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright will produce the upcoming adaptation along with The Trial of the Chicago 7 producer Marc Platt, according to reports. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's script has been written by Wright.

However, the cast and release date details are unknown at this time. But we can expect to get the details about the film soon.

