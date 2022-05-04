Will Moon Knight return to MCU? Exploring theories as episode 6 makes interesting revelations about the character's future

Moon Knight came to an end with its final installment on May 4, 2022. So, fans want to know if it's the end of the character in the MCU or if something else is in store.

The final episode of the series left fans disappointed as it was way shorter than any finale episode could be. Although the episode unwrapped several answers, a few more questions appeared as the end approached. Questions that remained unanswered include Jake Lockley's appearance, only seen in the post-credits, and of course, Layla's future in the MCU.

Will Moon Knight return with a second season?

As of now, nothing can be said regarding the show's renewal. However, we can expect the character's return to the universe, whether in a film or a TV show. The show's success and massive fan following indicate that Moon Knight will not stop here. There's so much mystery to this character, and Marvel Studios can go in many different directions to make him a prominent MCU character.

Recently, Twitter has seen hints from Marvel Studios that indicate that the show might return for a second season. Apparently, Marvel Studios posted a tweet in which they first said,

"This Wednesday, experience the epic series finale of Marvel Studios."

The tweet initially read "series finale" before Marvel Studios reshared the same post with a few changes a few minutes later. The studio changed the text that said "series finale" to "season finale." This means there's very well a chance that the show will return for another season, which might focus on Marc's third personality. With that, we might see Shadow Knight making his appearance as the main villain in the second season.

Apart from that, there are chances to see Khonshu's avatar teaming up with the Supernatural Heroes team called Midnight Sons. The team consists of members including Punisher, Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, among others. The group is often seen fighting horror threats in the comics, which seems to be a good fit for Moon Knight's personality. So, it would be great to see him getting along with them in the future.

The sixth episode also sees Layla as Taweret's avatar and Marc's Moon Knight fight Arthur Harrow. Layla does demonstrate her powers while helping Marc in the fight, but there's so much we don't know about her new powers. Hence, the creators may explore Layla's character in the speculated season 2 of the show.

Also in the episode, we see Arthur lying injured on the ground with Marc standing over him, holding his staff. At this point, Layla sees everything, so she very well knows that it wasn't Marc or Steven who defeated Arthur and his men. If the show gets a second season, Layla might help Marc uncover the secrets behind his third and more violent personality.

Watch the season finale of Moon Knight, titled Gods and Monsters, streaming on Disney+ from May 4, 2022.

