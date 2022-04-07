Who is Layla El-Faouly from Moon Knight? Potential comic origin explored

Marvel’s Moon Knight is streaming on Disney+ and the second episode has set the internet on fire. Fans love the brutal action, the confusion between the two personalities of the Knight and Oscar Isaac’s acting prowess. The plot, which was seeming a bit non-linear and complex in the beginning, has now been streamlined into easily understandable beats.

The creators teased us with many mysteries like Steven Grant’s other personalities, Mr. Knight, and Marc’s partner Layla. Fortunately, episode 2 answered some of these questions, including the identity of Layla.

First revealed through a phone call in episode one, Layla El-Faouly made her appearance in episode 2. Hardcore Marvel fans are seeking answers in the comic books and the internet in search of Layla El-Faouly to get more details about the character. Let us dive into the world of Marvel comics to explore the origins of Layla.

Layla El-Faouly from Moon Knight is inspired from a different comic book character

In episode 2 Layla revealed that she is the wife of Marc Spector, which was an absolute shocker for both Marc’s other personality Steven Grant and the audience. While Marc is the cool guy, the dorky Grant can’t believe that someone as beautiful as Layla could be his wife.

An archaeologist by profession, Marc and Layla excavated the Scarab of Ammit together, an amulet that points to the grave of Ammit which serves as McGuffin in the story. Marc and Layla have hit a rough patch and are looking to get a divorce.

The comic book origin of the female character is a bit complicated. No one named Layla El-Faouly exists in Moon Knight comics or in the entire Marvel Database. However, in the comics, Marc Spector is married to Marlene Alraune, who might be an inspiration for Layla’s character.

🇺🇸#MarvelousExcelsiorius🇺🇸 @MCExcelsiorius



Marlene Alraune has a more active role in her husband Marc Spector aka Moon Knight’s crimefighting career: she’s been trained to defend herself against enemies, she provides intel to MK Oracle-style, and even pilots the Mooncopter!



#MarvelAU In Earth-11491,Marlene Alraune has a more active role in her husband Marc Spector aka Moon Knight’s crimefighting career: she’s been trained to defend herself against enemies, she provides intel to MK Oracle-style, and even pilots the Mooncopter! In Earth-11491, Marlene Alraune has a more active role in her husband Marc Spector aka Moon Knight’s crimefighting career: she’s been trained to defend herself against enemies, she provides intel to MK Oracle-style, and even pilots the Mooncopter! #MarvelAU https://t.co/kxiCgfTB53

Daughter of archaeologist Dr. Peter Alraune, Marlene worked with her father in Egypt to uncover the tomb of Pharaoh Seti II. A mercenary named Bushman, the arch-nemesis of Knight, kills Dr. Peter and steals the treasure. Spector protects Marlene from Bushman but the mercenary proves stronger and mortally wounds him. Marc would later be revived by Khonshu to gain the powers of Moon Knight.

Marlene Alraune took care of Marc Spector when he was in critical condition and they both fell in love with each other. Marlene encouraged Marc on his vigilante adventures as Moon Knight and often supported him in his endeavors. She aided Marc in his severe mental condition and stood with him like a rock when the situation was dire.

Marc was cured of severe schizophrenia with the help of Marlene. The star-crossed lovers, unfortunately, end their relationship when Marc realizes that Marlene often finds herself in trouble because of his misadventures.

Through Alraune, writers at Marvel comics showcased how a person with mental challenges needs to be handled. In episode two we saw that Layla is very similar to Marlene Alraune. She is a perfect wife and is patient just like Alraune. Chased by the invisible jackal at Arthur Harrow’s castle, Layla urges Steven Grant to summon the suit. When she sees that her husband is unable to do so, Layla instead says:

"It's all right. Okay. We'll just find another way."

This one simple line shows her remarkable patience and has won her many fans. Layla El-Faouly and Moon Knight will return in episode 3, streaming soon on Disney+.

Edited by Somava Das