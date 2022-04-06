What to expect from Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight comic series that takes place 6000 years in the future?

Moon Knight is a phenomenal character and one of the most brutal vigilantes in the Marvel universe. The new Disney Plus series based on Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is attracting the crowd like a moth to a flame. The remarkable action sequences and engaging portrayal of dissociative identity disorder have been lauded by fans across the globe.

Marc Spector’s ferocious personality makes him stand apart from other superheroes. The makers of the comics do not shy away from blood and gore. To give creative justice to the character, Marvel has announced that the character will get his own comic book series and the Fist of Khonshu will be portrayed in a way fans could never have imagined.

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood will be a visual masterpiece

Moon Knight-core @MoonKnightcore1 What excites me most about Moon Knight Black White & Blood is seeing so many creative teams have a go. One of my favorite things about the character is seeing writers and artists go nuts, and this should hopefully have a lot of that. What excites me most about Moon Knight Black White & Blood is seeing so many creative teams have a go. One of my favorite things about the character is seeing writers and artists go nuts, and this should hopefully have a lot of that. https://t.co/JIkW3K31Fr

Marvel Comics is launching a new comic book series titled Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood. The comic is a four-issue mini-series containing anthology tales of the servants of Khonshu. Multiple writers and artists will tell different stories across space and time, bound together by the legacy of the character in the white robe we all know and love.

Illustrator Chris Bachalo, known for his art in comics like Uncanny X-Men and Ultimate X-Men, has revealed his designs for the series. Devoid of color, they look futuristic and rather dystopian.

Marvel, on their website, stated that famous writers like Jonathan Hickman, known for House of X, Avengers, Fantastic 4, and Infinity, along with Marc Guggenheim, the screenwriter for Arrow, will work independently on the anthology projects. According to the website, we can even expect the Knight to team up with our friendly neighbor Spider-Man, in a story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande,

One of the most significant features of the Black, White & Blood series is that all illustrations in the comic book series will contain just three shades, namely black, white and red. Many other Marvel superheroes have got their own version of Black, White, and Blood. Deadpool got his own Black, White & Blood series in 2021. Even Wolverine, Electra, and Carnage have been featured in their own black, white and bloody adventures.

Moon Knight: Black, White and Blood. Variant cover by Gabriele Dell'Otto



Variant cover by Gabrielle Dell'Otto Moon Knight: Black, White and Blood.Variant cover by Gabrielle Dell'Otto https://t.co/LdAkA4uHHW

The Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood series will hit the shelves on May 18, 2022. You can also buy the digital version of the comic book on marvel.com. Until the book comes out and you can treat your eyes with the stunning illustrations, catch the show on Disney+.

