Marvel gives away free comics in this hidden Moon Knight Easter egg

Moon Knight was released last week, and fans are in for a barrage of Easter eggs. Marvel Studios is well known for hiding crucial pieces of information and Easter eggs in their films. Be it the presence of creators like Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the form of cameos or hidden graffiti, car license numbers that are comic book issues, or teasing major characters through trailers and posters.

Marvel has cracked the code to keep their audience engaged by making them play detective. However, they raised the Easter egg bar with their newest Disney plus series, Moon Knight.

The creators hid an Easter egg in the first episode of the series, which led to an internet link where one can read a free Marvel comic. Fans on the internet have marveled at the creative marketing implemented by the studios and are asking for more.

Moon Knight Easter egg offers a free comic titled Werewolf By Night, which marks the character's first comic book appearance

In the first episode of Marvel’s Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac’s character Steven Grant was in the museum talking to a kid about the mummy on display around the five-minute mark. Here, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot a few QR codes placed on the museum walls. When the code is scanned, it redirects to Marvel’s website that offers its visitors an issue of the 1972 comic Werewolf By Night #32.

The issue holds significance as it is not just the debut story of Moon Knight but also a Disney plus Halloween special that has recently gone into production. The question now is whether Marvel is teasing the appearance of Werewolf or another comic character in episode 2. Scan the QR code or simply click the link here to read the comic.

The webpage suggests that visitors should check in weekly, indicating that another free comic will be up for grabs any time this week. However, it isn't known if the second comic will be available on the same link or if Marvel will continue the game of hide and seek and sneak another QR code in the second episode of Moon Knight.

The answer will reveal itself on April 6 with the release of episode two starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Rest assured, hardcore fans will be a step ahead to study the series frame by frame in search of other hidden details and easter eggs cleverly placed by Marvel Studios.

