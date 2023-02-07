Attack on Titan sound director teases episode count for season 4 part 3

The sound director of Attack on Titan, Masafumi Mima, has hinted that the final part of the final season is set to have at least seven episodes in total. The revelation came via a Twitter post the sound director made, as fans started analyzing the pictures for clues surrounding Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager, a boy who wished to annihilate all Titans. However, to protect his close ones, in the final season of the anime, the protagonist takes a different route, as he now plans to annihilate humanity.

How Masafumi Mima's post teased the episode count for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3

Attack On Fans @AttackOnFans



"Everything is in place and we must face it."



Masafumi Mima (sound director)"Everything is in place and we must face it." Masafumi Mima (sound director)"Everything is in place and we must face it."👀👀👀 https://t.co/9MMWa81EnV

Attack on Titan's sound director Masafumi Mima posted a picture through his Twitter account that might have revealed that the final season's third part is set to have seven episodes in total.

The picture reveals a sheet below a booklet on which only one column is visible. The data in the column says "S4-29," continuing until "S4-35." As it can be assumed that S4 represents season 4, fans believe that the numbers ranging from 29-35 represent the episode numbers.

Colossal Titan as seen in season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Given that Attack on Titan The Final Season has released 16 episodes in the first part and 12 episodes in the second part, the anime has so far released 28 episodes as part of the fourth season. Considering that the sheet suggests that there might be up to 35 episodes in the season, it can be assumed that season 4 part 3 is set to feature at least episodes 29-35.

However, there is currently no way to confirm whether the seven episodes will be released in the first part of the final part, or part 3 as a whole.

Eren Yeager as seen in season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

However, fans can be reassured that the information surrounding the episode count is true, given that Masafumi Mima himself was the person who previously teased that the final season was set to have a split cour by posting a similar picture.

For now, it is tough to say how the anime will be premiering the seven episodes.

It was previously rumored that the final part being divided into two meant that there were going to be long episodes released in 2023. However, given that seven episodes could possibly be listed for the final part, MAPPA might be planning to release the anime on a weekly basis.

Rumbling as seen in season 4 part 3 trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Regardless, there is still a possibility that there will be two long episodes for Attack on Titan The Final Season Final Part as three to four episodes could premiere one after the other, similar to how Studio Pierrot released the finale for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War cour 1.

Poll : 0 votes