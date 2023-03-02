Attack on Titan final season part 3 countdown

With Attack on Titan final season part 3 around the corner, the hype is at an all-time high. Having finished its long serialization in Shonen Jump in April 2021, part 3 of Attack on Titan final season is set to air on March 4, 2023.

Part 3 of the final season of Hajime Isayama's anime will be divided into two parts, with the first being released in March and the second later during the second half of 2023. Studio MAPPA is set to adapt chapters 131 to 139 in the third part of its final season, which will air on Crunchyroll.

Many international fans will see Attack on Titan final season part 3 being released a day ahead

Attack on Titan final season part 3 is set to be released at around 12.25 am JST on March 4, which means that many international fans can catch it sometime around the second part of the earlier day, i.e., March 3. While manga readers cannot wait to see their favorite series being animated, the imminent release of the thrilling conclusion to the stories of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa is set to satiate their hungry hearts.

International fans can catch up to the latest anime episodes at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.25 am, Friday, March 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11.25 am, Friday, March 3

British Summer Time: 3.25 pm, Friday, March 3

Central European Summer Time: 5.25 pm, Friday, March 3

Indian Standard Time: 8.55 pm, Friday, March 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11.25 pm, Friday, March 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12.25 am, Saturday, March 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.55 am, Saturday, March 4

The new installment is set to be released as part of the spring anime season. Attack on Titan final season part 2 aired till April 4, 2022, and the first part of season 4 concluded its run in March 2021. The season was animated by MAPPA after taking over from Wit Studio.

What fans can expect from the series finale of Attack on Titan

Part 2 of Attack on Titan season 4 concluded with Eren Yeager seemingly betraying the Survey Corps and initiating a hostile political takeover with his Jaegerists. As Gabi shot his head off, Eren attached to the parasitical spinal cord-esque organism, transforming into the Founding Titan form, activating Wall Titans, and starting The Rumbling.

The Rumbling caused the Wall Titans to trample over the rest of the earth, seemingly spelling an end to humanity. Fans saw Armin, Mikasa, Levi, Falco, Gabby, Annie, Reiner, Hange, Jean, and their allies set out in an effort to stop their one-time ally from stopping the Rumbling through any means possible. This highlights the possibility of a bittersweet conclusion to the series.

Manga readers are aware of the bittersweet conclusion, and soon anime viewers will be too. However, anyone feeling desperate to learn on Eren's fate can pick up the manga, which can be read on Viz Media's website as well as Shonen Jump+.

