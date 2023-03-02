Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to be released on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:25 am JST. After several years, fans will finally begin the series’ descent into conclusivity in a few days. While they will only be getting the first part of the final season on Saturday, there’s still an air of excitement surrounding its imminent release.

Likewise, fans have also been told that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be two hour-long specials rather than weekly episodes. International fans will at least get the opportunity to experience the final release of the series in such a way, with Crunchyroll splitting the hour-long special into three separate episodes.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all release information for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 while speculating on what to expect.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to be available internationally on same day as Japanese release

Release date and time, where to watch

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:25 am JST on Saturday, March 4, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans will see the episode become available on Friday morning locally. The release time will vary by region and timezone.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the season’s first special internationally on the same day of the Japanese release. The platform will also break up the special into three episodes for international viewers. This gives fans who were upset about the lack of an episodic feel to the series’ conclusion the opportunity to somewhat experience it in such a manner.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:25 am, Friday, March 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:25 am, Friday, March 3

British Summer Time: 3:25 pm, Friday, March 3

Central European Summer Time: 5:25 pm, Friday, March 3

Indian Standard Time: 8:55 pm, Friday, March 3

Philippine Standard Time: 11:25 pm, Friday, March 3

Japanese Standard Time: 12:25 am, Saturday, March 4

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:55 a, Saturday, March 4

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 recap

In Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, fans saw Eren Yeager “betray” the Survey Corps, overthrowing Paradis’ then-current ruling government with his Jaegerist group. This led to Eren transforming into the Founding Titan form, subsequently activating the Wall Titans and beginning The Rumbling. While he does so to protect his friends, this is something they object to, hence the use of the term “betray.”

With the start of The Rumbling, the Wall Titans are set to trample the rest of the earth, flattening all other lands and killing most every living thing in those lands. Fans saw Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, Levi Ackerman, and the rest of the Survey Corps try to stop The Rumbling before it left Paradis’ borders. However, they were unsuccessful, forcing them to follow Eren and The Rumbling in an effort to stop it.

Thus, the final moments of the previous part saw the Survey Corps resolve to stop Eren and The Rumbling by any means necessary, despite The Rumbling actually benefiting them. Gabby Braun, Falco Grice, and Annie Leonhart all also decided to join the Survey Corps in an effort to protect their home country of Marley, despite suffering at the hands of Marleyans as Eldians.

What to expect (speculative)

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will likely focus on the aforementioned group’s efforts to stop The Rumbling, with the odds being so against them. Nevertheless, the group will likely not allow a lack of equipment, personnel, and general plan to stop them from doing whatever they can to break the cycle of suffering and hate.

Resultantly, fans can expect to see this group struggle to stop Eren in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3. With how grim the situation is, there will almost certainly be a few deaths along the way. While certainly realistic, it’s still upsetting for fans to hear, with the only characters left alive at this point being fan favorites or those generally disliked.

One of the biggest wildcards for the upcoming part is exactly what will be covered in each hour-long special. However, considering the second installment has yet to receive a formal release date, fans can count on the imminently-airing first special to end with a massive cliffhanger.

