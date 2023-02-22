Mashle anime to be streamed on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, that it will stream the television anime adaptation of the Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga series. Originally written and illustrated by Hajime Komoto, Mashle has been released in a serialized format in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January, 2020.

The Mashle anime adaptation was previously reported as being a complete adaptation, meaning that the first season of the series will cover all source material. This also implies that Komoto’s original manga, which is still running, will conclude before the first season ends.

Mashle anime finally confirms fans' suspicions of Crunchyroll handling international streaming

Crunchyroll’s Tuesday announcement regarding streaming the Mashle anime series also came with a new trailer for the upcoming adaptation, complete with English subtitles. The trailer was uploaded to Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel, further confirming it as the primary international streamer for the series. The previously announced cast for the series includes:

Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead

Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames

Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown

Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett

Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine

Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator

The anime is set to be produced by A-1 Pictures, with Tomonari Tanaka set to direct the overall series. Yousuke Kuroda, best known for his work on all six My Hero Academia anime seasons, is in charge of the series’ scripts. Hisashi Higashikima, meanwhile, is the character designer, while Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

As has been mentioned previously, the series first began serialization in January 2020. The series entered its final arc with the 12th compilation volume, which first shipped in Japan on July 4, 2022. The manga’s 15th compilation volume was published by Shueisha, who also releases the series weekly, on February 3, 2023.

Mashle is set in a fantasy world where magic is used for quite literally everything. However, protagonist Mash Burnedead is a young boy who can’t use magic, spending his days in the deep forest training and bulking up. He enjoys a peaceful life with his adoptive father, Regro, when, one day, he finds himself in serious danger.

To protect the life he created with his father, Mash must turn into a Divine Visionary by becoming an exceptional student at the Easton Magic Academy. Despite having no magic whatsoever, Mash goes to the magic school, determined to survive and achieve his goals without the use of magic, using nothing in the process but his muscles.

In addition to the aforementioned anime adaptation, set to begin streaming on Crunchyroll in April, 2023, the series will also be getting a stage play adaptation in the coming summer.

