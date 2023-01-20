Crunchyroll's 7th annual Anime Awards see Spy x Family nominated in over a dozen categories

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, saw Crunchyroll announce the nominees and open voting for its seventh annual Anime Awards, with Spy x Family leading the charge in nominations. The smash-hit slice-of-life series is nominated in 13 different categories, with Attack on Titan following up with nominations in 12 categories.
Spy x Family’s dominance may be partly due to the Fall 2022 anime season not being eligible for Crunchyroll’s 7th annual Anime Awards, instead being slotted into next year’s pool. Regardless, the smash-hit series from creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo deserves such accolades.
Follow along as this article fully breaks down the nominees in each category for Crunchyroll’s 7th annual Anime Awards, including Spy x Family’s 13 total nominations.
The Anime of the Year category 2023 is one of the tightest in history with Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and more
Full nomination breakdown by category
Anime of the Year
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Spy x Family
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- Spy x Family
Best Animation
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Spy x Family
Best Anime Song
- "Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- "My Nonfiction," Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "New Genesis," Ado, One Piece Film: Red
- "Shall We Dance?," ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Spy x Family
Best Comedy
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Spy x Family
- Uncle From Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic)
- Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)
- One Piece
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yousuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Ending Sequence
- "Akuma no Ko," Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- "My Heart Has Surrendered," Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- "Koi no yukue," Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- "Koshaberibiyori," FantasticYouth, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- "Yofukashino Uta," Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsuo no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (2nd Part)
Best Film
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film: Red
- The Deer King
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, Spy x Family
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Spy x Family
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Opening Sequence
- "Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Mixed Nuts," Official HiGE DANdism, Spy x Family
- "Naked Hero," Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- "Zankyousanka," Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Original Anime
- Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Romance
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Spy x Family
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
- Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, Spy x Family
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Legih, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, Spy x Family
- SungWon cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter
- Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
- Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
- Naki Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
- Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)
- Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given
- Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle
- Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)
- Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Part 1)
- Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 1)
- Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To The Top
Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)
- Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline
- Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)
- Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro
- Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, Spy x Family
- Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi
Some noticeably absent categories that were present last year include the "Best Boy," "Best Girl," and "Best Antagonist" categories. Crunchyroll omitted these in favor of the "Best Main Character" and "Best Supporting Character" categories. Also gone is the "Best Fight Scene" category.
New categories include "Best Anime Song," "Best Continuing Series," "Best New Series," and "Best Original Anime."
Crunchyroll has also added the best voice actor categories Arabic, Castilian, and Italian dubs on top of the existing Japanese, English, German, French, Portuguese, and Russian categories. Voting in all categories is open until January 25 at 5 PM Pacific Standard Time. Participants can vote once each day for their favorite choices until then.
Some winners will be announced during a Crunchyroll presentation in Japan on March 4, 2023, with others being announced during the global live stream.
Be sure to keep up with all Crunchyroll news, as well as anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.