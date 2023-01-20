Crunchyroll's 7th annual Anime Awards see Spy x Family nominated in over a dozen categories

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, saw Crunchyroll announce the nominees and open voting for its seventh annual Anime Awards, with Spy x Family leading the charge in nominations. The smash-hit slice-of-life series is nominated in 13 different categories, with Attack on Titan following up with nominations in 12 categories.

Spy x Family’s dominance may be partly due to the Fall 2022 anime season not being eligible for Crunchyroll’s 7th annual Anime Awards, instead being slotted into next year’s pool. Regardless, the smash-hit series from creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo deserves such accolades.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the nominees in each category for Crunchyroll’s 7th annual Anime Awards, including Spy x Family’s 13 total nominations.

The Anime of the Year category 2023 is one of the tightest in history with Spy x Family, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and more

Full nomination breakdown by category

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Spy x Family

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

Spy x Family

Best Animation

Akebi's Sailor Uniform

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Spy x Family

Best Anime Song

"Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

"Comedy," Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family

"My Nonfiction," Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

"New Genesis," Ado, One Piece Film: Red

"Shall We Dance?," ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-

"The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Character Design

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

My Dress-Up Darling

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Spy x Family

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Kotaro Lives Alone

My Dress-Up Darling

Spy x Family

Uncle From Another World

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Continuing Series

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic)

Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)

One Piece

Best Director

Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family

Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil

Yousuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Dance Dance Danseur

Kotaro Lives Alone

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Best Ending Sequence

"Akuma no Ko," Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

"Comedy," Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family

"My Heart Has Surrendered," Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

"Koi no yukue," Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

"Koshaberibiyori," FantasticYouth, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)

"Yofukashino Uta," Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Fantasy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsuo no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2

Overlord IV

Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

The Case Study of Vanitas (2nd Part)

Best Film

Bubble

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

INU-OH

JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

One Piece Film: Red

The Deer King

Best Main Character

Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Loid Forger, Spy x Family

Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best New Series

Call of the Night

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Lycoris Recoil

My Dress-Up Darling

Spy x Family

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Opening Sequence

"Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

"Mixed Nuts," Official HiGE DANdism, Spy x Family

"Naked Hero," Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

"The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

"This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

"Zankyousanka," Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Original Anime

Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story

Healer Girl

Lycoris Recoil

The Orbital Children

Vampire in the Garden

YUREI DECO

Best Romance

Call of the Night

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)

Love After World Domination

My Dress-Up Darling

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie

Best Score

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Spy x Family

Ya Boy Kongming!

Best Supporting Character

Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Anya Forger, Spy x Family

Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yor Forger, Spy x Family

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Legih, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, Spy x Family

SungWon cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, Spy x Family

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)

Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)

Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter

Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)

Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)

Naki Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)

Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)

Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)

Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period

Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (1st Part)

Best Voice Artist Performance (French)

Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (2nd Part)

Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2

Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic

Best Voice Artist Performance (German)

Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given

Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle

Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)

Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable

Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)

Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Part 1)

Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen'in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 1)

Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Simone Lupinacci, Shoyo Hinata, Haikyu!! To The Top

Best Voice Artist Performance (Portuguese)

Antônio Moreno, Heihachi Mishima, Tekken: Bloodline

Charles Emmanuel, Kazuya, Rent-A-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Mariana Dondi, Nagatoro, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Nina Carvalho, Anya Forger, Spy x Family

Pedro Alcântara, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Yan Gesteira, Ashito Aoi, Aoashi

Some noticeably absent categories that were present last year include the "Best Boy," "Best Girl," and "Best Antagonist" categories. Crunchyroll omitted these in favor of the "Best Main Character" and "Best Supporting Character" categories. Also gone is the "Best Fight Scene" category.

New categories include "Best Anime Song," "Best Continuing Series," "Best New Series," and "Best Original Anime."

Crunchyroll has also added the best voice actor categories Arabic, Castilian, and Italian dubs on top of the existing Japanese, English, German, French, Portuguese, and Russian categories. Voting in all categories is open until January 25 at 5 PM Pacific Standard Time. Participants can vote once each day for their favorite choices until then.

Some winners will be announced during a Crunchyroll presentation in Japan on March 4, 2023, with others being announced during the global live stream.

Be sure to keep up with all Crunchyroll news, as well as anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

