Spy x Family: What makes Yor Forger an interesting character

Spy x Family is currently an internet sensation with its excellent plot surrounding the Forger family. Yor Forger, the tritagonist, has grabbed fans' interest from the start. She is the wife of Loid Forger and the mother of Anya.

Loid Forger is a spy, and Yor Forger is a high-ranking assassin. However, both of them are unaware of each other's identities. Meanwhile, their daughter, Anya, is a telepath who was strictly commanded by her creators not to tell anyone about her power. She is the only one aware of her family's peculiarity.

Yor Forger is a rather interesting character. While being a high-ranking assassin in the dark, she is a government worker during the day. She goes by the secret code name Thorn Princess.

Yor Forger, aka Thorn Princess, is one of the most interesting characters of Spy x Family

She is undoubtedly intelligent

Yor Forger as an assassin (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

Yor Forger may usually come off as sweet and innocent because most scenes include her characterization as a wife and mother. She is also gullible, as we can see when she easily believes Loid's lies. But come to think of it, assassination is no piece of cake. One must be confident about all the critical points that can instantly take a life. Additionally, one must be super intelligent to maintain a false identity in front of a spy.

She is unintentionally hilarious

Yor in a drunken state (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

A drunk Yor forger is a huge fan favorite. She seems to get intoxicated pretty quickly and lose her sense of reality. Fans saw how she almost crushed Loid in a fake fight that was almost real to Yor because she was drunk. Fans cannot forget the hilarious moments between her and her brother, Yuri Briar when the latter visited the Forger family for dinner. It's interesting to watch Yor Forger lose her composure occasionally because she's always so shy and sweet, except when she's assassinating someone.

Yor Forger is exceptionally strong

Yor ready to jump to save an old lady (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

It is already expected of a high-ranking assassin to be exceptionally strong, but viewers were in for a treat when they got to watch her in action on ordinary days as well. Yor Forger has saved her daughter several times from bad guys, thus making her a cool mom. She even tried to train Anya for her game at school, and viewers could also witness her super strength in that episode. It is somewhat strange that Loid hasn't experienced doubts in his head about her super-strength yet. Although she did provide her share of excuses, it is still not ordinary to jump off a bridge and still be able to walk on both feet.

Murder is the first thing that comes to her mind

When the family realized that Anya was on the waiting list of applicants at Eden Academy, Yor Forger imagined solving the problem by killing one of the parents of an applicant. For every problem, Yor's first solution seems to be murder. This is probably because she grew up as an assassin, and that particular nature has been ingrained into her personality. She also appears to be strangely attracted to knives and guillotines, which creates an atmosphere of humor among the viewers.

She is a good wife and mother

Although Yor grew up without her parents and had to raise her younger brother by herself, she seems to be doing an excellent job as a wife and mother. She married Loid for individualistic reasons, but she tries to be the perfect mom to Anya and an amazing wife to Loid.

She is kind and respectful toward him and doesn't suspect him of doing anything foul, even when he comes home late at night. She protects Anya and fights terrible guys when the need arises.

Fans hope to explore more of Forger's past in future seasons. Spy x Family may come across as primarily cute and comedic, but it has its dark side to it, which the creators of the show discreetly reveal in each episode. Yor will remain a central character and continue to pique people's interests.

