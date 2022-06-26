Spy x Family: Reasons why Loid Forger is loved by fans

Spy x Family is a popular anime because of the peculiarity of the Forger family. The family consists of Loid Forger, a father, husband, and spy; Yor Forger, a mother, wife, and assassin; and Anya Forger, the daughter, who is also a telepath. Loid and Yor are unaware of each other's real professions, while Anya's powers allow her to know all about her parents' real identities and love them anyway.

Despite being a fake family, each member tries their best to fulfill their role. Fans were especially awestruck by Loid Forger, aka Twilight, who played the perfect role of a husband and father.

Loid Forger is an intriguing Spy x Family character with interesting qualities

1) His intelligence is top-notch

Loid in a state of thought (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

As a high-ranking spy, Loid Forger possesses intelligence that surpasses most people. His ability to quickly analyze situations and act accordingly makes him successful in his missions, raising his reputation.

Because of his ability to think correctly, he created a fake family and fooled people into believing it was real. He also fulfills most of his missions by disguising himself as a member of the enemy organization. This requires high adaptability and intelligence.

2) He envisions world peace

Loid went so far as to create a fake family because he had a secret mission that would push him further towards world peace. He looks forward to a world where there will be no more wars and children won't have to be sad.

Although he may come across as cunning and unemotional because he's a spy, Loid Forger has a heart of gold. His vision is one of the main reasons why fans love him.

3) He is a great father

Anya all cuddled up in Loid Forger's arms (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

Even though he adopted Anya solely for his secret mission, Loid Forger tries his best to be good to her and not traumatize her in any way. He understands that she's just a child who needs to be loved and cared for. That is why he doesn't pressure her to study a lot even though she needs to score good marks to make his mission a success.

Loid cheers Anya up when she's sad and tries to give her what she wants, as any father would. He even quit smoking because it is harmful to a child. His loving and compassionate nature stole the hearts of his fans.

4) He is a good husband

Yor and Loid Forger outside a store (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Spy x Family)

Although Loid and Yor married for individual reasons, both of them tried their best to play their roles as husband and wife. Loid accompanied Yor to a party to show her colleagues that she had a partner. He even met her brother, Yuri Briar, to convince him he was a good husband.

Besides that, he also cooks for the family since Yor is not a good cook instead of just shaming her for that. Loid always talks to her with respect and vice versa. A humble and respectful personality is something everyone admires in a man.

5) He performs his job sincerely

Be it a spy or a family man, Loid Forger is a diligent performer. He tries his best not to fall behind in any way. When Loid realized he wasn't spending sufficient time with his "family," he decided to plan a weekend outing with them. On the same day of the outing, there happened to be an important mission for him that could save a number of lives if he was successful.

Luckily, it was at the aquarium where they were going. Loid carefully performed his work as an agent and succeeded in it without anyone noticing, except for Anya, of course. This sincerity in his work is one of the most attractive qualities he possesses.

Spy x Family's Loid Forger is a peace-loving man who will do everything in his hands to reach his goal. He is also a great husband and father and is dearly loved by his fake family. He will remain one of the most loved and admired characters in the anime world because of his admirable qualities.

