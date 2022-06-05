Spy X Family Episode 9: Yuri’s feelings put Loid and Yor in a dilemma, suspicions arise

Spy X Family Episode 9 had fans holding to the edge of their seats, waiting to know how the last episode's cliffhanger would turn out. Not only did the episode give us a hilarious resolution, but it also came with a refreshing new format and great character development.

This is the second episode of Spy X Family that has not been centered around Anya, with her being missing for the most part. Instead, it develops into showcasing Loid and Yor’s insecurities about their relationship and their mission.

Spy x Family Episode 9 divulges into Loid’s mistrust after learning Yuri is a secret spy, Yor feels inadequate

Spy X Family's last episode gave us a lot of information about the world our characters live in, focusing on the cruel and dark reality that we do not normally see when we follow Anya. Yuri’s secret identity as a Secret Police member was revealed, and their methods of interrogation were also seen.

After Yor finally informed her brother about her recent weeding, Yuri arrives at the Forger’s home, but Anya, who was excited to meet him, was already asleep. Yuri was quick to realize how aware of each other the couple was, making him suspicious. So, he asked them to kiss to prove their relationship, creating a cliffhanger for Spy X Family episode 9.

Spy X Family Episode 9, titled Show Off How in Love You Are, is based around Chapter 13 and 14 of the manga. This article will use the translation of Viz Media.

Note: This episode does contain a few scenes with depictions of blood, therefore discretion is advised.

Prove your love with a kiss

Spy X Family Eposide 9 begins where we left off last time, Yor and Loid sitting together on the sofa with Yuri asking them to prove that their love is real. Loid does not have a problem with kissing Yor as he has done something similar many times before, so he leans in for a kiss. However, Yor knows that she cannot not do it sober.

With a few gulps, she empties the wine bottle in front of her and builds up the courage to kiss her fake husband. Loid reassures her they don’t have to do it, but Yuri interrupts them to say they should be able to kiss if they are really married, prompting Yor to throw a knife at him.

She pushes him back, preparing for the kiss, when Yuri has a flashback of showing Yor a perfect test and her giving him a kiss on the cheek. Yuri told Yor that he would marry her someday, her reply being that she would wait patiently for him. So Yuri tries to stop them by running towards the couple. Unfortunately for him, Yor is unable to kiss Loid and tries to slap him. Quite a hilarious conclusion for Spy X Family Episode 8's cliffhanger.

Loid is able to avoid the slap, but Yuri is not. Yor hits him and sends him flying into the wall injured. Yuri gets up and starts crying about him being the one put to the test. Loid gets concerned about Yuri’s bleeding, but the officer's only response is how he will be the one to kiss Yor soon, making her slap him again.

Loid is still concerned, but the brother appears calm. Yor is drunk but helps her brother stand, making Loid comment on how close they seem. He thanks Yuri for taking care of Yor but assures him he is now taking care of her and will make her happy. Yuri prepares to leave and they tell him that he should meet Anya.

Yuri proclaims again how the next time he sees them he will be taking Yor with him and ending Loid’s tricks on his sister. He then runs away, leaving the couple to clean up while Loid checks for hidden microphones.

Yor thanks Loid for meeting her brother, but he tells her that it was nothing. They decide to sleep in separate beds again.

The night and morning-after

Spy X Family Episode 9 then shows us Loid reading while pondering about the jealousy he felt about Yuri’s closeness with Yor. On the other hand, Yuri is walking in search of the train, prompting the two men he meets to tell him to go to a hospital.

Anya wakes up and starts her daily routine, saying good morning to Loid and going into the bathroom to talk with Yor. She mentions that she does not remember any Yuri, despite the excitement she showed when being told about him previously.

Spy X Family Episode 9 continues with Anya reading Loid’s mind. She hears him thinking about Yuri and his identity as a Secret Police member, making her yearn for the lost excitement.

As they eat, Loid begins to have doubts about Yor, thinking that she might be trying to trick him into being discovered as a Spy urging him to let his guard down. Anya tries to comment on the thoughts she heard, but realizes she can’t. She instead comments about Yor’s cooking being bad.

Spy X Family Episode 9 then shows the Forgers leave home. Loid plants a hidden microphone in Yor’s collar, making her think he is about to kiss him. Yor is now thinking about her failure as a wife while taking Anya to her bus stop. Anya tells them that they should get along before entering her bus but Loid tells her to not worry and to have a good relationship with her classmates.

The SSS Locker rooms

Spy x Family Episode 9 then shows Yuri angry about last night. He is immediately questioned by a Lieutenant of the SSS about his injuries, who is weirded out by them because he was just supposed to visit his sister’s family. Yuri comments that he can barely remember what happened, and the Lieutenant tells him that he might have got into a fight with his sister’s husband.

Yuri is insistent that Loid does not deserve his sister, but the Lieutenant questions his reasons. Yuri admits that Loid looks like a nice guy, which makes him suspect that he is a Spy. He then gets disappointed in himself for not leaving microphones behind.

Yuri is told to let go of his sister for now and focus on his job. He needs to be able to capture real spies, most importantly agent Twilight. He agrees to forget about it for now, but still proclaims in his mind that he will find out how to take Yor from Loid.

Yor’s feelings

Spy X Family Episode 9 then features Yor crying about her feelings of being a failure as a wife while at work, making her coworkers question what is happening. She asks Sharon how to become a good wife and starts to relay how she feels. Loid is in the roof listening to it all, and he starts to think that she just wants to be a better fake wife. However, he immediately thinks again that this could be another trick.

Yor is asked to go deliver a letter to the post office, and Loid thinks that it is time to act. Yor is still thinking about how she is not a good wife for Loid, but she is stopped by two SSS members who want to question her. In reality, they are Loid and Franky.

They lie to her about the letter she was trying to send, telling her that it is an encrypted message. She is suspected of being a collaborator in a case of corruption. Franky tries to intimidate her into confessing, but Loid tries to get her to talk about her brother’s job in the SSS. If Yor is aware of his brother’s job, that would mean she is trying to trick him.

This tense scene from Spy X Family Episode 9 ends with Yor telling them that she would never a be a Spy. After Loid tells her she is putting her family at risk, Yor answers she will take both of them down to save Yuri and Loid. They let her go after telling her that they were wrong about the cypher. Franky tells Loid that he should not be feeling guilty for doubting Yor, which makes him angry.

Walking home

The epilogue of Spy X Family Episode 9 begins with Yor thinking about how her day has been awful, and meeting with Loid, who asks her to walk home together. Yor apologizes for being a bad fake wife, but Loid reassures her by telling her how they should just be themselves. Yor tells him that she is happy to have married him, and they decide to buy a cake to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Anya arrives home and sees them happy together, which gives her a rush of joy. Loid tells her she should not have worried, and the three of them get ready to enjoy the cake they bought, thus ending Episode 9 of Spy X Family on a really wholesome note.

Final thoughts

This episode of Spy X Family showed us a completely different perspective of Loid and Yor’s relationship. They both want to keep up the appearance of their marriage for different reasons, but the more time they spend as a family, the more they start to see how much the other means to them.

Yor feels bad for not being able to keep the appearance of a lovey-dovey wife, but some of her concerns and the real effect Anya’s words had on her show us that she is concerned about more than just appearances. Loid, for his part, is slowly starting to notice how much Yor and Anya have helped him and is hence beginning to feel guilty for what he is doing, something he has never felt before.

Spy X Family's fake family is slowly becoming real. Loid is slowly beginning to understand how a family should work, putting less emphasis into the mission, and more effort into keeping Anya and Yor happy. It is difficult for him, and the smallest feeling of distrust makes him doubt everything, but he is slowly getting there.

Yor wants to learn to be the wife Loid is looking for, even in their fake marriage. She truly cares about him and is willing to fight two SSS agents to keep him safe. She also really cares about Anya. She is not just putting on an act because she has truly emerged as her mother.

We still need to see where these relationships will head in the near future, but moments show us how much they mean to each other. Spy X Family Episode 9 was cute and heartwarming, giving us hope for a happy future.

