Spy x Family Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Spy x Family is one of the hottest manga and anime series at the moment, and it has gained a lot of traction ever since the release of the first episode. The reviews have been extremely positive so far and fans are quite enthused with the series heading in an exciting direction.

The series maintains a strict release schedule, much like most popular anime series, and fans can expect the upcoming episode to be released this week. Let’s take a look at the release date and time, and other details of the upcoming episode.

Spy x Family Episode 9 release information

Based on the release schedule that the series has been following so far, the upcoming episode will be released on June 4, 2022. The upcoming episode will be aired on Tokyo TV at around 11:00 pm JST.

The latest episode of Spy x Family will be available on numerous platforms. Crunchyroll will be streaming all the episode outside of Asia. Fans within Asia can watch the episode on YouTube since Muse Communications will be uploading it as and when it releases.

Regional streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Bilibili and iQIYI will also be streaming the latest episodes of the series.

The release times for the subtitled episode is mentioned below with their coordinating time zones:

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 am

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 am

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am

Philippine Time: 11:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 am (Sunday, June 5)

Spy x Family: Recap of Episode 8

Loid realizes that Yuri is an agent for the Ostanian Intelligence (image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Viz, Spy x Family)

The episode didn’t focus much on Anya, but it began with her attempting to answer a question in class. The scene transitioned to Yor’s workplace where one of the staff members was arrested by the police. This individual was interrogated by a man with a scar on his face, who was later revealed to be the Lieutenant of the Secret Police. His interrogation was interrupted by Second Lieutenant Briar, who also happened to be Yor’s younger brother.

Briar was initially in the Foreign Ministry, but soon rose to the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was quite pleasant during his initial interaction with the person who was arrested. However, he later mentioned that he had to visit his sister, and instantly became quite intimidating since he didn’t want to be late.

The scene transitioned to Anya watching her favorite spy show, and Yor came home exasperated because she forgot to tell Loid that her brother was about to come home to meet Loid and her. Yor expressed her concerns of her brother finding out the truth behind their marriage, but Loid seemed to be prepared as he arranged accessories that indicated a happy marriage.

Yor is nervous as Yuri asked Loid to kiss her in order to prove that this marriage is genuine (image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Viz, Spy x Family)

Anya was barely able to stay up, but she insisted that she wanted to welcome Yuri home. Fans realized that Yuri had an unhealthy attachment to his sister. As expected, he was quite passive-aggressive towards Loid and didn’t acknowledge him. Loid, during that conversation, found out that he was a member of the Ostanian Intelligence. The episode ended with Yor being extremely nervous since Loid was asked to kiss her in order to prove that this marriage was not a hoax.

What to expect?

It seems like the upcoming episode will be focusing on the interactions between these three characters as well. Based on the preview, it seems like Anya missed out on interacting with Yuri, and the Secret Police makes another arrest. It will be interesting to see the direction in which the plot progresses, and how the Westalis agent retains his cover while interacting with an Ostanian Intelligence agent.

