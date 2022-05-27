Spy x Family Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, Yuri’s debut, and more

Viewers are eagerly waiting for Spy x Family Episode 8 to properly introduce Yuri Briar, Yor's 20-year-old brother. Episode 2 had already revealed that Yuri is being voiced by Kensho Ono, while Episode 7 announced his character design.

Like most of the main cast, Yuri hides plenty of secrets, which will be revealed in this episode. Yuri's presence will also show viewers how the forger family looks through the eyes of an outsider.

Spy x Family Episode 8 is targeted more towards the older section of the audience and focuses on the sham of a marital life that Yor and Loid are pretending to live.

Spy x Family Episode 8: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy x Family Episode 8 is titled The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation (Keisatsu Gisō Sakusen). It will be aired on TV Tokyo at 11.00 pm JST in Japan on Saturday, May 28.

The subtitled version of the episode will be streamed online at the following international times on May 28:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 am

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm

Philippine Time: 11:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 am (Sunday, May 29)

Crunchyroll will stream Spy x Family Episode 8 outside Asia. Muse Communications will stream the episode across Asia on their YouTube channel, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+, and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 7

Spy x Family Episode 7 adapted Chapters 9 and 10 from the manga. The first part dealt with Anya trying to apologize to Damian for punching him.

It was shown that the former had already garnered an unsavory reputation amongst students and teachers alike, but she had Becky in her corner. However, Becky also prevented her continuous efforts to apologize to Damian.

After Loid, who had followed Anya to school, distracted Becky, Anya finally got to apologize to Damian. The latter's two friends, Emile and Ewan, started thinking unkind things about Anya that Damian would likely say to insult her.

Anya was overwhelmed by the onslaught of terrible thoughts and burst into tears while apologizing profusely.

Damian was enamored with Anya and realized that he had started to develop feelings for her. In true Damian fashion, he confronted this problem by rejecting Anya's apology loudly and running away with a red face.

Both Anya and Loid were flabbergasted by this development and left in despair at Plan B falling through.

The second half saw Loid strictly tutoring Anya in hopes of getting her to achieve Stella Stars. The latter became irritated and sulked away in her room, refusing to study anymore.

Soon, Anya remembered her promise to Loid to do better at school and got up to study on her own.

Outside, Yor told Loid about her childhood with her brother Yuri, who was better than her at studies and would often enthusiastically teach her things. Yuri thrived on praise and encouragement, and Yor told Loid that Anya deserved to be praised as well.

She asked him to reconsider what Anya wanted to do at school and not what Loid wanted for her.

Chastised, Loid reconciled with Anya. Meanwhile, Yuri Briar, now an officer at the Foreign Affairs office, met Dominic at the building and found out about Yor's marriage to Loid.

What to expect from Spy x Family Episode 8

Spy x Family Episode 8 should cover Chapters 11 and 12, likely Chapter 13 as well. The preview states that Yuri will likely visit the Forger family, which will force Yor and Loid to pretend to be a properly married couple in love.

Like the rest of the main cast, Yuri has a secret identity that will be revealed in this episode. It will pose various problems for Twilight and Yor going forward.

Yuri is unhealthily attached to his sister, and fans can expect that he will be very harsh with Loid.

Unfortunately, Spy x Family Episode 8 does not have much of Anya if the anime follows the manga thoroughly. But should they deviate, viewers might see some interaction between Anya and Yuri.

