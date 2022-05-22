Spy X Family Episode 7: Anya’s heartfelt apology brings Damian to a new realization, Yuri Briar appears

The anime watchers were eagerly waiting for Spy X Family Episode 7 to see why the manga readers like Damian so much. Another interesting plot point in the episode was the development of Becky and Anya’s friendship, which was a treat by itself.

Spy X Family Episode 7 also saw the first appearance of Yuri Briar, as some fans had predicted. It was a surprise to the audience, since nothing about it had been disclosed in the preview. Yuri will be properly introduced in the next episode.

Spy X Family Episode 7: Anya apologizes to Damian, Yor's brother Yuri appears

Quick recap

In the last chapter, Yor saved Anya from a bunch of kidnappers, and gave her self-defence lessons at her behest. Loid was informed by his handler Sylvia Sherwood about the system of Stella Stars and Tonitrus Bolts within Eden Academy. Loid also planned for Anya to make friends with Desmond’s second son.

On the day of the orientation, Anya was placed in Group 3, Cecile House, alongside Becky Blackbell and Damian Desmond. While the former made friends with Anya, the latter annoyed and bullied her into punching him. Despite some quick thinking, Anya couldn’t avoid punishment completely, and was given one Tonitrus Bolt.

Titled “The Target’s Second Son," the Spy X Family Episode 7 takes up from here.

Anya’s first efforts at apologizing

Spy X Family Episode 7 starts with Loid resolving to not give up on the Friendship Scheme. To this end, he encourages Anya to apologize to Damian on the first day of school. It is revealed that Becky is driven to school in her family car with a butler, while Damian stays in the Dorms with Emile and Ewan.

Anya’s first attempt at apologizing is derailed by Becky dragging her away. This greatly aggravates Loid, who has followed her because he is worried. During class, everyone gives Anya and Becky a wide berth due to the “Punching Incident,” with even teachers scared of her being in the room.

Loid worried about Plan B (Image via Muse Asia)

Anya is awash with the hostile thoughts of her classmates, Damian included. Damian’s inner thoughts reveal that he has never been struck before, and Anya’s behaviour greatly jostled his sense of self. However, Becky’s warm and encouraging demeanor makes Anya realize that she will be fine as long as she has one friend.

Damian’s realization

From here on, Loid tries every method possible to remind Anya of her duty to apologize, going so far as to write a seemingly creepy message on her omurice during lunch. As a last resort, he uses the school announcement system to call Becky away from Anya, in hopes that she would apologize.

Anya seizes this chance and goes to apologize where Damian is eating with his two friends. However, both Emile and Ewan think unkindly of her, expecting Damian to completely destroy her with insults. Their thoughts make Anya self-conscious and she tears up while apologizing.

Damian is struck by the sudden realization that he becomes tongue-tied around Anya because he may have developed a crush on her. In true Damian fashion, of course, he follows this realization by loudly rejecting it and running away with a blushing face. Anya and Loid, meanwhile, take this as a rejection of the apology, and despair.

Being better parents

The second half of Spy X Family Episode 7 shows Loid being strict about Anya’s studies as he aims to make her an Imperial Scholar since the Friendship Scheme fell through. Anya tries to cruise by with reading Loid’s and then Yor's thoughts, but fails both times. She locks herself in her room, but soon remembers that she promised Loid to do well in school.

Loid reminding Yor of her position as Anya's Mother (Image via Muse Asia)

Meanwhile, Yor makes Loid realize that perhaps becoming a scholar is not what Anya wants. Yor simply wants Anya to enjoy her school life. She tells Loid about her childhood with her brother Yuri, who was a genius and would often tutor her despite Yor being much older. However, Yuri was driven by Yor's praises back then, and she asks Loid to be kind and gentle with Anya as well. Yor reminds Loid that Anya already thinks of him as the greatest father in the world.

Yor then apologizes for speaking about Loid’s personal matters, but he reminds her that she is now the mother of the family, and it is her justified place to set him straight when he fumbles a step. Later, Loid goes to apologize to Anya, and sees that she has studied on her own. He puts her to bed and resolves to do better as a father.

In a surprise post-credit scene, Dominic meets Yuri Briar at their workplace, the Foreign Affairs Ministry. He inadvertently informs Yuri of his sister’s marriage, who looks shocked as Spy X Family Episode 7 ends.

Final thoughts

Becky and Anya in Spy X Family episode 7 (Image via Muse Asia)

Spy X Family Episode 7 Established the beginning of Damian’s crush on Anya, while also fleshing out the inner structure of Eden Academy. Becky and Anya’s friendship will provide solid support to the latter, as well as become a source of humor later on.

One thing that may have disappointed manga-readers in Spy X Family Episode 7 is that Anya calls Damian "Jinan," which the official subtitles translate as the literal "Second Son," and not the fan-favorite, "Sy-On Boy."

Yor encouraging Loid in Spy X Family Episode 7 (Image via Muse Asia)

Loid learning to be a better father, and Yor slowly integrating herself into the Forger family are both indicative that they are blurring the lines between pretend and reality.

However, the true highlight of Spy X Family Episode 7 was Yuri Briar’s surprise introduction. Yuri is likely one of the most intelligent characters in the series, perhaps even more so considering his age.

Yuri Appears in Spy X Family episode 7 (Image via Muse Asia)

However, he is often quite indulgent when it comes to his sister, and it often overshadows his intelligence. While the audience has alread heard his voice in Episode 2, it was still exciting to see him as he is one of the main characters and will establish himself as such in the next episode.

