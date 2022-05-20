Spy X Family Episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, where to watch, and more

After leaving Loid on the verge of a heart attack, Spy X Family Episode 7 is expected to be filled with the Forgers’ efforts at damage control. With one punch, Anya managed to derail Loid’s plans, and the spy must now devise a third method.

Damian did not endear himself to the anime audience in Episode 6, what with all the bullying and arrogance. Of course, manga readers know the true nature of “Sy-On Boy,” and Spy X Family Episode 7 will explain why he is one of the favorite characters in the series.

Spy X Family Episode 7: Release date and time for different time zones, streaming details, and speculations

Spy X Family Episode 7 is titled "The Target's Second Son (Tāgetto no Jinan)." The episode will be aired on TV Tokyo at 11.00 PM JST in Japan on Saturday, May 21. The subtitled version of the episode will be streamed online at the following international times on May 21:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 AM

British Summer Time: 4:30 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 PM

Philippine Time: 11:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 01:00 AM (Sunday, May 22)

Crunchyroll will stream Spy X Family Episode 7 across North America. Muse Communications will stream the episode on their YouTube channel across Asia and South-East Asia, as well as on Netflix, iQIYI, Bilibili, Disney+ and other regional streaming platforms.

Recap of Episode 6

Spy X Family Episode 6 was divided into two distinct halves. In the first half, the audience was introduced to Sylvia Sherwood, Twilight’s Handler at WISE, who gave everyone a thorough lesson on Eden Academy’s educational structure. The academy houses children aged six to 19, split across 13 grades.

The brightest students are called the Imperial Scholars, a stature that can only be achieved by earning eight Stella Stars. Stella Stars are presented for meritorious achievements, while Tonitrus Bolts are given for misconduct. Receiving eight Tonitrus Bolts means instant expulsion.

Having given up on Anya getting Stella stars, Loid set his sights on Anya befriending Desmond’s second son, Damian.

Meanwhile, Yor and Anya went to pick up her uniform. While doing so, Anya got kidnapped by a bunch of goons. Yor saved her and apologized to her for not being a traditional mother. However, Anya assured her that she loved her strong, cool mother and asked for lessons in self-defense.

In the second half, the audience got introduced to Becky Blackbell and Damian during Anya’s orientation ceremony at Eden Academy. Becky instantly made friends with Anya, but Damian was arrogant and made fun of her. All three children were placed in Group 3, Cecile House, under the care of Master Henderson.

Later, Damian made fun of Anya and Loid, and Anya punched him. She told Master Henderson that she did it because Damian stepped on Becky’s toes, which endeared her to both Becky and Henderson.

However, physical violence is punishable by three Tonitrus Bolts, and despite his efforts, master Henderson could only lower it to one. Both Anya and Yor were mortified, while Loid despaired that both of his plans fell through.

What to expect from Spy X Family Episode 7

According to the preview, Spy X Family Episode 7 is set to cover Chapter 9 of the manga. The preview shows Anya’s attempts at apologizing to Damian and Loid’s slightly obsessive encouragement. Damian will become more likable in this episode, with his child-like side coming out more and more as the series progresses.

Unfortunately, this episode is not likely to have much of Yor. However, new facets of Becky’s friendship with Anya will emerge. Anya’s first day of school is set to be very eventful and will contain some unforeseen developments.

However, should Spy X Family Episode 7 also cover Chapter 10 of the manga, the audience will get to see Yuri Briar. However, it is unlikely, considering that the preview showed nothing from Chapter 10. In that case, this episode ought to be one of the more light-hearted ones, which will pave the way for a much darker tone in Episode 8.

