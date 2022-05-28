“Goes up slaps the s**t out of somebody, wins an Oscar.… An interview with Chris Rock? That’s going to be the most-watched interview” - Gilbert Arenas believes Will Smith’s slap on Chris Rock was staged

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas commented on the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars. Arenas believes that it was staged.

Speaking on "VladTV," the former Washington Wizards All-Star said that the whole incident involving Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was staged. He believes that it was used to boost Chris Rock's career, citing the fact that Rock's comedic shows will now be sold out after this incident. Gilbert Arenas said:

"Who got penalized? No one. He got in his award, it's his first award. His first Oscar was the best show on earth, the best show on earth. Goes up, slaps the s**t out of somebody, wins an Oscar, after-party, partying and shit like it was the best, like when you say what was the best Oscar award, he can basically say mine. Mine is the best.

"What is Chris Rock? Chris Rock is a victim. He sold out everywhere he goes just so people can think about hearing that joke. Now table talk blows up, red table talk blows up because now if they can ever do an interview with Chris Rock that's going to be the most-watched interview."

Like Gilbert Arenas, Shaquille O'Neal and others also reacted to the incident. This was one of the main talking points across different professions for a couple of weeks.

Gilbert Arenas and the NBA world reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Arenas at the BIG3 - Week Five

To say that the NBA world was in shock after the moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars would be a massive understatement. Superstars of the league flooded to Twitter to make their feelings known about the altercation between two Hollywood legends on live television.

Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30 Like everybody..I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!”

Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Kevin Love all took to the social media platform to air their thoughts. It naturally received a lot of attention from folks all over the globe.

The two professions have always been intertwined for quite some time now.

Hollywood superstars like Denzel Washington, Jack Nicholson and Spike Lee are almost always in attendance in some of the big games the LA Lakers and the New York Knicks play in, especially the Lakers during the years of Shaq and Kobe Bryant.

It was a bittersweet moment for Will Smith. This was a night that was supposed to be a celebration for him as he finally won his first Oscar. However, the night will forever be remembered for the superstar going on stage and slapping Chris Rock instead of his first Oscar win.

