Chainsaw Man Chapter 118: Yoru's attack fails, Denji and Asa's date takes them to Nayuta

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 was released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of the last issue’s cliffhanger. After a full week of worry, fans finally have an answer to whether or not Yoru’s weaponization works on Denji. While the answer is predictable, Fujimoto’s way of going about it is, as always, unexpected.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 also sets up fantastic developments for the series’ return upon coming back from a one-week break. It is important to note that Chapter 118 isn’t the last issue fans will get for the month of January, as the final one will be released on the last day of the month.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 sets up one of the most highly-anticipated Part 2 debuts for series' return from break

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118: An inconvenient truth

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 begins with Yoru, the War Devil, still having her hand on Denji’s forehead while smiling. The reason for her hand placement and smile is due to her being convinced that she’s about to successfully weaponize Denji. Chapter 118 is officially entitled Saying Goodbye, suggesting some harrowing events in the coming pages.

Despite the title suggesting that Yoru's attempt at weaponizing Denji will be successful, this isn’t the case, with Denji instead repeating Yoru’s words, "Denji Spinal Cord Sword" with a confused expression. A shocked Yoru says the words once more, but to no avail, screaming it twice as Denji becomes more and more confused about what’s going on.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 then sees him hilariously take his hand and place it on Asa’s forehead, saying “Asa Spinal Cord Sword” to mimic her word. This completely astonishes Yoru, as Denji walks away saying that it’s a fun way to say goodbye, hence the title of the issue. Yoru stands in the hall for a second before Asa Mitaka asks her what she’s doing, expressing thanks that Denji didn’t turn into a weapon.

Yoru, however, is focused on figuring out why she couldn’t turn him, pointing out that the two had hit it off so well. Asa points out that it means he doesn’t like her in that way, adding that she doesn’t care since she allegedly doesn’t like him either. Yoru doesn’t comment on the matter, instead moving on to their discovery that they can share emotions like affection.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 also sees her add that the new plan is to take their time winning Denji’s heart while they search for the real Chainsaw Man. Yoru points out how Asa barely slept while she was trapped in the aquarium, saying that she’s tired and is going to rest. Asa, however, asks about the girl who trapped them in there, looking to confirm if Yoru’s big sister was behind the same.

Yoru responds that the girl was the Famine Devil, saying that it’s been so long since she last saw Fami that she didn’t recognize her. Yoru adds that Fami “is crazy,” and that Asa should steer clear of her no matter the circumstances. Yoru then collapses into bed, falling asleep instantly as Asa yells at her to at least take a bath before going to bed.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118: Unrequited love ahead of a second date

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 then sees Asa sitting on her bed, thinking about Denji and how he said so many nice things to her, but doesn’t like her. She lies down in bed seemingly saddened by this rejection, before hilariously beginning to question how he still doesn’t like her after all that happened.

She calls him irritating and says she hates him with a disgruntled look on her face as she falls asleep, with the next panel jumping ahead to after school the next day. Denji shares that his “super-best-ever-date plan” is to go to the local movie theater and partake in an all-night movie marathon for only 2,000 yen.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 sees Asa question the cost, saying that video rentals would be cheaper and that she doesn’t want to go on pricey dates. Denji then asks her if she has a VCR at home. She says she doesn’t, asking if he does, which Denji confirms. Asa says they should watch movies at his place since it will be cheaper, prompting Denji to upsettingly confirm the plan.

Asa says that if that’s no good, they don’t have to go on a date at all. Denji wishes to go on a date but seems to be wrestling with the idea of inviting Asa over. He eventually says that they can watch movies at his place, but the one condition is that Asa has to follow the house rules.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 sees Asa question this, with Denji confirming that there are rules that she can’t break no matter what. Asa asks what happens if they’re broken, prompting Denji to explain that the worst-case scenario for breaking the rules is death. Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 then comes to a close as Haruka Iseumi is seen spying on the two, questioning if Denji really said that Asa would die.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118: In summation

Overall, Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 is an incredibly exciting and satisfying issue for the series to enter a one-week break on. This is especially true considering that, when the series returns, fans will finally get to see the Part 2 debut of Nayuta. Likewise, Denji’s warning seems to imply that fans will see how Nayuta’s Control Devil powers are manifesting in the form of house rules.

The issue also does a great job of concisely explaining why Yoru’s weaponization didn’t work on Denji. It reinforces the rules of her weaponization as it relates to living beings, and also shows that Denji truly does view Asa as a friend rather than a romantic interest. This in turn plays into Denji’s development, showing how much he’s grown from the days of love at first sight with Makima and Reze.

