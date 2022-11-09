Power & Denji from Chainsaw Man dancing in Animal Crossing will leave you in splits

A video from Animal Crossing recently went viral for one of the most peculiar reasons. TikTok user Atsuchriscrossing uploaded a video of two players in the game dancing and interestingly, both players were dressed as characters from the popular anime Chainsaw Man.

Power and Denji are two of the most popular characters from Chainsaw Man. Naturally, when Atsuchriscrossing recreated both the characters in the popular Nintendo Switch game and made them dance, it left people in splits. Unlike the usual Animal Crossing videos showing off their unique and impressive islands, this one was a lot funnier.

Power from Chainsaw Man in AC: NH (Image via u/claichan/Reddit)

TikTok user brings Chainsaw Man characters to life in Animal Crossing

The Nintendo Switch game became extremely popular during the pandemic era. Players would spend hours designing their islands and inviting new villagers to live with them. Festival events and new decorative items kept the game interesting. Players would visit their friends' islands and show off theirs after spending weeks creating an interesting design.

The TikTok user perfectly designed the players as the two protagonists from Chainsaw Man. He then proceeded to make them dance with some wonderful moves and extremely catchy background music. The video was shared on Twitter and has already garnered around 1.8 million views. Both Animal Crossing and Chainsaw Man fans clearly love Power and Denji's dance.

𝙲𝙷𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝙰𝚆 𝙼𝙰𝙽 @CSPerfectShot Power and Denji Dance in Animal Crossing Power and Denji Dance in Animal Crossing https://t.co/TR1dRFpi2U

Atsuchriscrossing managed to recreate the opening dance of Power and Denji perfectly in the game. There have been many edits of the duo dancing to different songs. However, this one stands out for being extremely adorable and catchy.

Animal Crossing and Chainsaw Man fans are loving the edit

Several Twitter users have commented on the viral clip and how they find the edit extremely adorable. The background music also sent a few of them on a trip down memory lane. Many users have saved the clip so that they can share it with their friends.

The popularity of anime in the Nintendo Switch gaming community could be a great sign. Nintendo sees this as a collaboration opportunity to bring in official items from popular anime. Many games such as Fortnite have already done this before, and it's time Animal Crossing also took the big step.

Animal Crossing is a great game for anime fans

The Chainsaw Man Manga is extremely popular among fans, with its anime premiering in October 2022. Four episodes of the anime are already out, and fans are eagerly awaiting the rest of them. Meanwhile, showing off their love for the anime through the Nintendo Switch game is a great way to spend time before the next episode is out.

Naruto-themed AC: NH island (Image via KatAttack/Reddit)

Clearly, Animal Crossing is a great game for anime fans because they can recreate many popular characters. Moreover, they can also design their islands based on themes from different anime. In the past, many clips and videos have gone viral for trying to recreate anime such as One Piece and Naruto. Now, Chainsaw Man joins the list of anime that came alive in the popular Nintendo Switch game.

Poll : 0 votes