Why Denji is unlikely to die in Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, explained

Following the latest issue’s incredible events, revelations, and developments, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get on Chainsaw Man Chapter 118. The phenomenon is even more intense than usual this week, and rightfully so considering the final panels and events of Chapter 117.

Unsurprisingly, Denji’s life is in danger yet again ahead of Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, with fans excitedly looking forward to the next issue which will resolve this situation. However, fans can rest easy knowing that all current signs point to Denji not actually dying in the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why Denji is unlikely to die in Chainsaw Man Chapter 118.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 extremely unlikely to permakill main protagonist, especially in such a way

Ahead of Chainsaw Man Chapter 118’s release, fans are incredibly anxious as to what Denji’s fate will be. With Yoru having forced Asa out of control of their body and using her weaponization powers on Denji, fans seem genuinely concerned that he’ll die and be turned into a weapon. However, this is unlikely to happen for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, not to mention most obviously, Denji is the series’ lead protagonist. While the second part gives an exceptional focus to Asa Mitaka’s overall journey and experience, Denji is still the titular hero and is unlikely to die as such.

Even if he does end up dying, fans can count on this not being a permadeath, like how he “died” when Makima awoke the original Chainsaw Man, but was saved by power.

Even this, however, is unlikely to occur, with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto instead likely to have Denji survive in some way. One such explanation could be that the Chainsaw Devil is impervious to the abilities of the Horsemen Devils, which is why the group considers him their primary target. While this fits in with Fujimoto’s writing style, it’s narratively underwhelming, which is not Fujimoto’s style.

Another possibility could be Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 showing that Asa is able to block Yoru from using her weaponization powers. It is Asa’s body after all, and it would make sense for there to be some sort of tradeoff to Yoru being able to take over Asa’s body whenever she wants, aside from when she’s stricken with fear.

This would also be narratively satisfying, finally giving Asa some pull in this relationship with Yoru. Prior to Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, Asa has been shown to benefit in no way from or have control over Yoru’s presence in her body aside from being saved from dying.

The most likely answer to how Denji survives what’s coming to him in Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, however, is that Yoru had jumped the gun on using her powers. Yoru herself said that she can only transform what belongs to her. For flesh weapons made from living creatures, Yoru must form a relationship with someone in which they “belong to her.”

In other words, a human (especially a male) must desire to or admittedly belong to Yoru in some way. Mr. Tanaka, Asa’s teacher, wanted to have s*x with Asa, so Yoru was able to turn him into a weapon to him desiring to be hers. However, it’s not explicitly stated yet that Denji desires Asa in general or to belong to her in some way.

Especially considering the emphasis placed on Asa reminding Denji of a friend and Denji’s responsibility for Nayuta up to Chainsaw Man Chapter 118, Yoru’s powers may not work on him. His asking her on a second date could be, in his mind, a way to help Asa learn how to date better. Denji does emphasize his skill at and knowledge of dating in the process of asking for a second one with Asa.

In summation

While exactly how Denji survives the upcoming issue is speculative, his general survival is all but guaranteed as the series’ protagonist. That being said, his not belonging to Yoru or Asa in any way which allows them to turn him into a weapon is the most likely explanation. This would both fit Fujimoto’s writing style, as well as add to Denji’s character development, giving it narrative value.

