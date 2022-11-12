Chainsaw man Author Tatsuki Fujimoto banned from Twitter

A recent development states that Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Twitter account has been banned. Through the now-banned account, the mangaka posed to be his fictitious younger sister named "Koharu Nagayama."

This account was modeled around a third-year elementary school student. As a result, the age mentioned is that of a minor, which goes against the platform's terms. This led to Twitter banning the account.

Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's "sister's" account is facing a ban due to age-related issues

Tatsuki Fujimoto's "little sister account"

In every Chainsaw Man anime broadcast, Tatsuki Fujimoto "comes out of roleplay" and takes up topics of interest and other related information. Thus, it can be safely said that "Koharu Nagayama" is entirely made up, and the reason behind creating this account is unknown.

However, the prank was short-lived, as fans quickly discovered that Twitter had disabled Fujimoto's account. Subsequently, the anime community began theorizing about the ban. Soon after, the Chainsaw Man editor posted an update.

The tweet posted by the Chainsaw Man editor Shihei Lin

"I have been informed that the account of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s younger sister, Koharu-chan, has been deactivated due to problems with her registered age. His brother, the author, has already contacted Twitter to resolve the situation. Ladies and gentlemen, we’d appreciate it if you can wait for your sister’s return to Twitter. Thank you very much."

The update by the editor of Chainsaw Man, Shihei Lin, reported that the account had been deactivated because Fujimoto's inputted age for his "sister" has deemed her to be a minor.

Developments so far

A lot of changes to Twitter so far have not sat well with users.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has experienced drastic changes. Following the Twitter Blue update, which permits anyone to get a verification mark in exchange for a fee, several troll accounts started surfacing.

These troll accounts were impersonating celebrities and famous people. Following this, Twitter management faced severe backlash, and several accounts were banned from the platform.

Hastsune Miku (Image via Wataru Sasaki, Crypton Future Media, INC)

A similar event took place a while back. Previously, Hatsune Miku's (virtual idol of Vocaloid) account was deactivated. This happened after the development team opted to alter the date of birth on the profile, thus deeming her a minor.

However, Miku's account was restored later after the development team reached out to Twitter. Hopefully, Tatsuki Fujimoto will take steps to contact relevant teams to retrieve his account.

After the ban on Fujimoto's "little sister account," mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has chosen to open another Twitter account. The brand-new Twitter handle of the Chainsaw Man author is @ashitaka_eva. The confirmation of the same has been provided by the manga editor.

