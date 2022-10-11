Chainsaw Man anime releases opening track "Kick Back" ahead of premiere

The premiere of the most-awaited Chainsaw Man anime is almost here. The anime is set to go live on October 11, 2022 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. It will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

To say it has built considerable hype is an understatement. To build further hype, MAPPA released its opening theme, Kick Back, following the release of the first episode in Japan.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's supernatural anime is set to be legendary. With a gripping storyline and a talented cast, the Chainsaw Man anime could be nothing short of a masterpiece. Fans have all the betrayal, blood and devil hunts to look forward to.

Chainsaw Man anime releases opening track by Kenshi Yonezu ahead of premiere

Opening theme - Kick Back by Kenshi Yonezu

The Chainsaw Man anime's first episode will feature the opening theme Kick Back and the first ending theme Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy.

Kick Back will be the single opening theme for all of its 12 episodes. The theme was sung by the incredibly talented Kenshi Yonezu. He is a Japanese musician, singer-songwriter, record producer and illustrator. He started out by releasing Vocaloid music under the name “Hachi.”

Closing Themes

The Chainsaw Man anime will also feature 12 different ending themes for each of its 12 episodes. Crunchyroll has confirmed these ending themes and they are as follows:

First Death : Sung by TK from ‘Ling tosite sigure’

Sung by TK from ‘Ling tosite sigure’ Hawatari Niku Cent : Sung by Maximum The Hormone

Sung by Maximum The Hormone Fight Song: Sung by Eve

Sung by Eve In the Back Room : Sung by Syudou

Sung by Syudou Violence : Sung by Queen Bee

Sung by Queen Bee Time Left : Sung by Zutomayo

Sung by Zutomayo Deep Down : Sung by Aimer

Sung by Aimer Tablet : Sung by Tooboe

Sung by Tooboe Rendezvous : Sung by Kanaria

Sung by Kanaria Chainsaw Blood : Sung by Vaundy

Sung by Vaundy Dogland : Sung by People 1

Sung by People 1 All Kinds of Kisses: Sung by Ano

However, this has not been officially verified yet. Fans must note that the sequence of closing themes and their appearance in the anime might not be maintained.

Chainsaw Man anime overview

Denji as the Chainsaw Man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man follows the story of a destitute young boy called Denji and his devil dog Pochita. Denji and Pochita live in a world consisting of entities known as Devils. These devils are born out of human fears. They are typically dangerous and malevolent and as powerful as the fear they incite.

Following his father's death, Denji was thrust into huge debt to the Yakuza. He lives hand-to-mouth as he works as a Devil Hunter to pay off his bosses. One day, the Yakuza betray him to form a contract with the Zombie Devil. On the verge of death, Denji forms a contract with Pochita and transforms into Chainsaw Man.

After his initial transformation, he meets the 4th Public Safety Division, headed by Makima. Following their first interaction, Denji develops a crush on her as he joins the Public Safety Division as a Devil Hunter. Thus begins a journey of blood, betrayal and bone-chilling action.

Poll : 0 votes