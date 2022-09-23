Chainsaw Man Anime: Release date and time for every region, where to watch, what to expect, and more

One of the most highly anticipated releases of the Fall 2022 anime season is the upcoming anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga. With the anime’s release date less than three weeks away as of this article’s writing, fans are certainly getting excited over the adaptation’s exceptional animation quality.

Fans are also ecstatic regarding the mixed cast, which includes both new voice actors looking to make a name for themselves and some of the industry's most well-known established talent. Without a doubt, fans are certainly counting down the days until the Chainsaw Man anime finally releases.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently known release information about the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation.

MAPPA Studios’ masterpiece Chainsaw Man being just weeks from release has fans giddy with excitement

Release date and time, where to watch

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently slated for a Tuesday, October 11 release date, premiering on local Japanese syndication at 12 AM, Japanese Standard Time. For most international fans and audiences, this will instead translate to a Monday, October 10 release date, with times ranging anywhere from the late morning to the late evening.

Select international viewers will, however, still see the series premiere on Tuesday, October 11 at or after 12 AM local time. Domestic Japanese fans will see the series premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video. International viewers, meanwhile, will be able to stream the anime on Crunchyroll in over 200 countries and territories.

The series is set to premiere at the following times and dates in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 08:00 AM (October 10, Monday)

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM (October 10, Monday)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM (October 10, Monday)

British Summer Time: 04:00 PM (September 24, Saturday)

Central European Summer Time: 05:00 PM (October 10, Monday)

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 PM (October 10, Monday)

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM (October 10, Monday)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (October 11, Tuesday)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 AM (October 11, Tuesday)

Cast and staff information

Anime Corner News @animecornernews BREAKING: Tsuda Kenjiro is voicing Kishibe in the Chainsaw Man anime! BREAKING: Tsuda Kenjiro is voicing Kishibe in the Chainsaw Man anime! https://t.co/axPx1dZDvG

The series is being animated by MAPPA Studios, with Ryu Nakayama directing, Hiroshi Seko writing scripts, and Kazutaka Sugiyama on character design. While Tatsuya Yoshihara is the action director, Kensuke Ushio is in charge of music, and Keisuke Seshita serves as the animation producer.

Protagonist Denji will be voiced by Kikunosuke Toya, best known otherwise as Osei Kiyoshima from Wind Boys!. Makima is voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, best known for her role as Misha Necron in The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Aki Hayakawa will be voiced by Shogo Sakata, otherwise known as Carbo from Dr. Stone or Gladion from Pokémon.

Power will be voiced by Fairouz Ai, best known for her role as Jolyne Cujoh in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. The final and arguably most exciting casting is of Kenjiro Tsuda as the voice of Kishibe. Tsuda is best known for his celebrated roles as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kento Nanami, Attack on Titan’s Hannes, and My Hero Academia’s Overhaul.

What to expect (speculative)

Fans can expect the series to begin by introducing readers to Denji, and explaining exactly how his metamorphosis from normal human to secret superhero Chainsaw Man happens. Viewers will also see the new life Denji gets accustomed to after this transformation, where audiences will also begin to learn about what he wants out of life, experiences, and otherwise.

Early on, first-time audiences for the Chainsaw Man series, in general, will be introduced to Makima, an enigmatic character whose true motives are always hard to read. She plays a pivotal role throughout the first series, and fans will do well to pay attention to everything she says and does.

Fans will eventually be introduced to Aki Hayakawa and Power, two Chainsaw Man characters who are just as popular as Denji. Aki serves as the mature, guiding big brother role for the series, while Power is the bratty little sister to Denji who always begrudgingly shows her love for him at the end of the day.

Finally, fans will likely be introduced to Kenjiro Tsuda’s character Kishibe in the season’s first cour, but the true importance of his role won’t be apparent until the second cour. Nevertheless, fans should certainly pay attention when they meet him, as well as to what he says and how he says it upon his unofficial and official introductions.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far