Chainsaw Man Chapter 105: Release Date and Time, Where to read, what to expect, and more

In the wake of last issue’s surprising events, fans are clamoring for any information they can get on the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 105. While no spoiler information is available as of this article’s writing, we do have official information on the chapter's release.

Furthermore, series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto seems to be taking a very clear path with the upcoming issues in Part 2.

With Denji and Mitaka having already met, as well as the former revealing himself as Chainsaw Man, it’s entirely possible (and furthermore quite likely) that Yoru and Chainsaw Man will be having their rematch sooner than expected.

Follow along as this article discusses currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 105, as well as speculates on exactly what may be in store for fans.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 likely to see Yoru comment on Denji’s reveal, possible Nayuta debut as well

Release date and time, where to read

While fans are anxiously awaiting Chainsaw Man Chapter 105’s official release, there is still a little bit of time before the chapter comes out. The issue’s official release date is set for Tuesday, September 27,2022, for most international readers. Japanese and select international readers can get their hands on the chapter early on Wednesday, September 28.

Fans can read the issue either via Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or their Shonen Jump+ App. The former is a free service which grants readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series, whereas the latter is a paid subscription service which gives users access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (September 27)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (September 27)

British Time: 4PM BST (September 27)

European Time: 5PM CEST (September 27)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (September 27)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (September 27)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (September 28)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (September 28)

What to expect (speculative)

With the focus in previous issues seemingly being on Denji, fans might see a focus placed on Asa Mitaka in Chainsaw Man Chapter 105. With Denji revealing himself to be the titular hero to Mitaka at the end of the previous issue, War Devil Yoru would likely want to discuss this claim with her human half in detail.

This could potentially lead to Mitaka being open to associating herself with Denji, since it would advance Yoru’s plans as well as give them a way to sneak up on him. It’s even possible that Yoru requests Mitaka to date him, in an attempt to not only defeat Chainsaw Man, but turn him into her own weapon.

However, Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 will almost certainly not show all of this potential storyline. What instead would likely be shown is Yoru’s conversation with Mitaka, as well as the latter potentially returning to the roof to continue chatting with Denji and Hirofumi Yoshida.

She may even try to ask Denji further questions about his being Chainsaw Man, with Yoru likely providing said questions.

Fans may even see the 3, as well as Yuko, all be admitted into the Devil Hunter Club for having “killed” the Bat Devil. As far as readers are aware, the series’ general public was only alerted to Chainsaw Man killing the Cockroach Devil.

This could be hinting at Yoshida, Mitaka, Yuko, and potentially even Denji taking credit for killing the Bat Devil, being let into the club as a result.

Should Fujimoto instead choose to focus on Denji in Chainsaw Man Chapter 105, but fans could possibly see a Nayuta appearance finally occur in the series’ second part.

With most of the school day likely having passed by the time Denji and Mitaka meet on the roof for lunch, it’s likely Fujimoto shows what an uneventful after-school afternoon is like for his protagonist.

This would likely clue readers in on his current living situation, as well as how he’s able to afford taking care of Nayuta and Makima’s old dogs. With his Devil Hunting apparently being unpaid vigilante work based on previous dialogue, there are certainly questions as to what his life is like and how he lives in the wake of his battle with Makima.

However, as he does so frequently, Fujimoto will likely find a way to completely and utterly subvert reader’s expectations in Chainsaw Man Chapter 105. Thankfully, readers can expect Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 to maintain the exceptional quality seen from Fujimoto thus far in the series.

