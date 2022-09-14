Chainsaw Man Chapter 104: Denji's date, War Devil's history, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 has finally arrived for fans to read, bringing with it one of the best chapters of the series’ second part thus far. In an issue where everyone was asking who author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto would stick with perspective-wise, he breaks the rules seamlessly, marrying the two’s narratives into one story.

The issue also has a ton of more subtly intriguing moments, such as early on when fans get to see a more human side of Yoru. Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 also sees Hirofumi Yoshida continuously staying in the mix, further contributing to the big role Fujimoto once teased him of having to play in Part 2.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 begins merging Mitaka and Denji’s plotlines smoothly

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104: Fits and sits

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 begins by bringing readers into Asa Mitaka’s apartment, where Yoru the War Devil is seen pounding her fists into a pillow on the bed. An angry expression on her face makes it quite clear how furious she is, as she bends down into the pillow and screams into it in anger.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 then reveals its official title to be “Spoiler,” which is a hilarious reference to the issue’s later events. The next page sees Yoru loudly lamenting about how they were saved by Chainsaw Man himself, prompting Asa Mitaka to ask her to quiet down since she’s trying to sleep.

Yoru raises her head from the pillow, cursing Chainsaw Man as Mitaka asks why she hates him so much anyway. She answers that the two fought long ago, but Yoru lost because no matter how many times you kill Chainsaw Man, he gets back up.

It’s also revealed that Chainsaw Man ate from War Devil Yoru’s body at the time, weakening her as a result.

She goes on to say that “he’s the reason there hasn’t been a single war since the World War,” meaning real-life events like the Vietnam and Korean Wars never occurred due to him eating her.

She continues that war became a thing of movies and video games, explaining that as the world forgot war’s terrors, she grew even weaker.

Fans will remember from Part 1 of the series that Makima once revealed to Kishibe that “the Devils Chainsaw Man eats… their names are erased from existence.”

This statement, combined with the above information, would suggest that Chainsaw Man only needs to eat a part of another Devil’s body to erase their name. While seemingly insignificant now, there’s a good chance this comes into play later on in the Academy Saga.

Nevertheless, Yoru continues, saying that if things continue as is, everyone will forget her, saying Chainsaw Man is to blame as she closes her eyes. Mitaka asks her if she’s afraid of being forgotten, realizing after a few seconds that Yoru is asleep after screaming just moments before.

With Yoru asleep, Mitaka thinks to herself how she didn’t care if she died for quite a long time. She specifies, however, that she’s now glad she didn’t die, thanking Chainsaw man and drifting off to sleep as Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 shifts perspectives.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 then brings readers to Denji and Mitaka’s highschool the next day where someone is using Denji as a chair while they talk to a friend. Another male student calls out to Denji, who stands and is hilariously revealed to be wearing a Chainsaw Man shirt, saying that someone else is asking for him.

It turns out to be none other than Hirofumi Yoshida, whom Denji tells to quit stalking him once the two make it out into the hallway. Yoshida asks Denji why that girl was sitting on him, and he answers that he rents himself out as a chair for ten yen every ten minutes.

He specifies that if he isn’t back in 30 seconds, that girl has to be given a refund.

Yoshida hands him his student I.D., which he says Denji dropped when fighting the Cockroach Devil. However, Denji curses as he grabs it, leading Yoshida to correctly guess that he left it on purpose to expose his secret identity.

Denji asks why it matters to Yoshida, who responds that his goal is for him to live in peace, which can’t be accomplished if he’s revealed as Chainsaw Man.

Yoshida continues that he’ll stop Denji from divulging his identity by force if necessary, causing the latter to respond that the former is dead if he tries to stop him. He tries to return to his chair duties, but Yoshida stops him, saying he’ll pay Denji to be his chair. Denji initially rejects letting a man sit on him, but accepts when Yoshida hands him what appears to be a ten thousand yen note.

Yoshida says it’s surprisingly comfortable, saying Denji could get away with charging a hundred yen. Denji instead responds that he hasn’t caved, and he’ll get found out as Chainsaw Man no matter what, which Yoshida correctly surmises is because he wants a girlfriend. He offers to help him get a girlfriend, which Denji accepts, saying to introduce him to a girl.

Yoshida asks him his type, to which he responds that it’s girls who are desperate for a boyfriend. Yoshida seems perplexed by this initially, but then seemingly has an idea as Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 shifts perspective once more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104: A dangerous first date

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 then cuts to the rooftop where Mitaka and the class president were once seen eating lunch together. She’s joined by Denji and Yoshida, the latter of whom is clearly (and hilariously) trying to set up her and Denji. Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 then sees Mitaka asking why they’re eating there, suggesting they didn’t plan their meeting at the location.

Yoshida says they wanted to eat outside since it’s crowded everywhere else, quickly asking where Yuko is afterward, whom Mitaka reveals is absent with an injury. Yoshida asks if it’s true she got saved by Chainsaw Man, which she confirms, prompting Denji to ask the question one more time.

Yoshida introduces the two, explaining that Denji wanted to talk to her because he’s a huge Chainsaw Man fan. This seems to be somewhat alienating for Mitaka, who asks for confirmation with a look of mild disgust on her face. Denji, meanwhile, begins laying on thick, asking her if she likes Chainsaw Man while explaining he’s a big fan.

Mitaka explains that she used to hate him, but is now neutral these days, prompting Denji to ask her why she used to hate him. She’s sheepish about answering in front of a Chainsaw Man fan at first, but Yoshida responds that Denji can take anything she says.

This prompts him to hilariously question the claim, as Mitaka stoically looks forward before beginning her rant.

She starts by explaining that his clothes and body are always covered in blood, giving a filthy appearance. Denji counters that Chainsaw Man does bathe, as Mitaka begins critiquing the chainsaw which grows from his head, claiming that it makes him “look like an idiot with nothing going on in his brain.”

Denji retorts that he does, in fact, use his brain a ton, as Mitaka critiques how he only saves women, calling it “blatantly horny” and “gross.” Denji angrily shouts back the Chainsaw Man has a pure heart, leading Mitaka to point out that he doesn’t know that since it’s not like he’s Chainsaw Man. This hilariously angers Denji, who curses as Mitaka continues.

She says that she’s heard of people seeing him eat cats and dogs, which Denji unsurprisingly disputes. She then brings up how he eats people too, since he’s a Devil, which Denji initially rejects, but then says even if he did do that it was just one time.

Mitaka angrily responds that he doesn’t truly know, critiquing how “Chainsaw Man superfans will defend him over anything.”

Denji begins angrily and loudly muttering and cursing, saying Chainsaw Man is just doing his best as Mitaka continues to scrutinize his claims and how he knows them to be true. This frustrates Denji to the point of announcing his coming out and saying “it,” as Yoshida says his name coolly with a smile on his face.

Denji then hilariously shouts at Mitaka, who is possessed by the War Devil, who wants to kill Chainsaw Man, that he is none other than the series’ eponymous hero himself.

Yoshida looks flabbergasted as Denji explains that’s how he knows exactly what Chainsaw Man is thinking and what he does, all with a smugly proud look on his face.

As Yoshida shakes his head and smiles, Mitaka glares at him unfazed before simply calling him a loser and walking off. This visibly takes the wind out of Denji’s sails, as his grin gives way to confusion while his potential girlfriend walks off, slamming the door inside behind her.

Yoshida warns him that no one will believe him like that, as Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 ends with Denji angrily shouting out that he really is Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104: In summation

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 absolutely nails one of the things the series has historically done so well in the past, which is subverting the expectations of readers. With fans waiting with baited breath to see whether Denji or Mitaka would be in Chainsaw Man Chapter 104’s spotlight, Fujimoto instead splits time equally with them both before having the two appear together.

There’s also the fact that the two are introduced in this issue, something which many fans didn’t think would happen for quite some time. As if Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 wasn’t teasing fans enough there, Fujimoto even chooses to have Denji reveal his secret identity to an unsuspecting Mitaka in the issue.

While she didn’t take his claim seriously, fans can expect Yoru to have a slightly different reaction.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 is, overall, a fresh and exciting take on Part 2’s thus far split storylines. The issue also likely signals a new era for the series’ second part, and fans will likely see the pace of the arc rapidly increase beyond Chainsaw Man Chapter 104. However, with how unpredictable Fujimoto was in this issue, fans should always expect the unexpected.

