Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: Asa absent as Fujimoto focuses on Denji

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 was released on Tuesday, August 30, to the joy of the series's fans everywhere. Even better, series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto chose to focus on Denji for Chainsaw Man Chapter 103.

This was undoubtedly welcome news to nearly every fan, with even the most patient fans beginning to wear thin regarding Mitaka's push into stardom and Denji's absence from his own series. While Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 may be the last we see of him for quite some time, Fujimoto at least gave fans an endearing and enjoyable issue to remember Denji by.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 centers on Denji while answering questions about Yoshida’s role and Denji’s goals

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: Interviews for Chainsaw Man

Howlxiart @howlxiart

#ChainsawMan Not Denji singing his own praises on Television Not Denji singing his own praises on Television 💀😭😭#ChainsawMan https://t.co/xdrK8w6Mzg

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 begins with three shots of the local area, each showing how people feel about Chainsaw Man. The first shows two people wearing Chainsaw Man shirts, with the next showing a sign-spinner wearing a Chainsaw Man helmet. The third and final shot shows a blimp flying overhead which reads, “Chainsaw Man is a man-eating Devil,” showing not everyone is happy with the hero’s presence.

Nevertheless, the perspective changes to a city square, where a news reporter asks locals for their opinions on Chainsaw Man. As she does this, a jumbotron plays a news report recapping Chainsaw Man’s fight against the Cockroach Devil in the previous issue, which was yesterday in the series’ world.

The first man interviewed says he loves Chainsaw Man but thinks he’s too violent for kids. The next man interviewed says he can’t accept him, saying he guesses he doesn’t like him. A high school girl then says that her entire class is obsessed with the hero, while an older man says he’s simply stealing the jobs of Devil Hunters.

A middle-aged woman says she dislikes him because of the property damage he causes, saying she “can’t deal with men who don’t take good care of things.” A teenage boy interviewed next says Chainsaw Man is “da bomb,” with the next teenage boy saying he’s too popular and that it pisses him off. Another woman then brings up rumors that he eats people.

An adult man is then seen saying that Chainsaw Man is a Devil, and that Devil Hunters need to exterminate him. Another teenage boy says that his friend was saved by Chainsaw Man once and says that he’s a really good guy. A young-adult woman is then seen saying she loves Chainsaw Man and asks him for his number if he’s watching.

An older man is then seen saying that Chainsaw Man doesn’t exist and that he’s merely American propaganda. Another younger but still working-class man says that Chainsaw Man rules. Finally, a grandmother brings up the cat Chainsaw Man allegedly saved, saying he likely only did so to eat the cat.

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter

That’s why Denji tried to tell his number



He's so honest about his desires



#ChainsawMan One girl wants to have Chainsaw Man’s phone number.That’s why Denji tried to tell his numberHe's so honest about his desires One girl wants to have Chainsaw Man’s phone number.That’s why Denji tried to tell his number😂He's so honest about his desires😂#ChainsawMan https://t.co/zrB5YvD59I

This brings readers to Denji’s introduction in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, where he partakes in the interview and discusses his alter ego from a third-person perspective. At first, he looks off, silently thinking what to say, before saying that, if you ask him, Chainsaw Man didn’t eat the cat from yesterday.

He continues that everyone in his school loves him, saying that he’s fantastic and the chainsaws are “goretastic, but that’s what’s so cool about him.” He emphasizes that he doesn’t know Chainsaw Man but expects him to be a great guy. He then begins giving his “guess” as to what Chainsaw Man’s number is but is interrupted by the news team.

The cameraman calls him a chatterbox, criticizing him for talking too much and attempting to give out his phone number on television. He tells his team that they can edit it out while the newscaster asks the crowd to give a big cheer for Chainsaw Man. Denji watches on in amazement, taking a triumphant pose as they cheer when Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 sees an old friend arrive.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: Old friends reintroduced

As Denji proudly positions himself with his hands on his hips, Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 sees none other than Hirofumi Yoshida arrive on the scene. He says hi to Denji, saying it’s been a “long time no see,” but Denji asks how he knows his name. Yoshida says that hurts, reminding him that they met during the International Assassins arc, but this doesn’t ring any bells for Denji.

Yoshida tells him it definitely did, but they shouldn’t stand outside to catch up, saying they should grab a seat in a nearby cafe. Denji says he’s broke, but his newly reacquainted friend offers to pay for the meal. Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 then shows the two sitting in the empty cafe, with Denji expectedly sticking to his words and ordering a massive monstrosity of a meal.

Yoshida orders an iced coffee, while Denji gets orange juice, ice cream, a whole cake, an order of spaghetti, and more. Yoshida emphasizes how coincidental it is for the two to bump into one another on the street. Meanwhile, Denji recognizes that he’s wearing the same school uniform as his own, asking if Yoshida has been stalking him.

The newly reintroduced friend laughs before saying that he's not exactly wrong when he puts it that way. He reveals here that he's now part of an organization that has tasked him with keeping an eye on Denji, emphasizing that "it's not an evil organization like in some manga." He continues that their goal is to ensure that Denji lives a peaceful life.

Meanwhile, Denji asks if he can order something else off the menu that he can't pronounce. In a sign of confirmation, Yoshida raises his hand and orders the creme caramel custard pudding for him while Denji tries to repeat what was just said. The former says it'll be trouble if the public discovers he's Chainsaw Man.

The latter then asks what the trouble will be if he’s found out, as their waitress returns with Denji’s whole cake. Yoshida replies that if Denji’s secret identity is exposed, he won’t let him eat the cake as he reaches for the table’s cutlery.

He continues that he can't have anything else he ordered, which clearly upsets Denji, who reaches for and demands the cutlery Yoshida is holding. After looking at a smug Yoshida with an annoyed look on his face, Denji sticks his hand into the cake and begins eating it regardless in a sign of protest to Yoshida's proposition.

An amazed Yoshida looks on, grabbing a knife and cutting Denji's cake for him while explaining that he and his group don't want him to turn into Chainsaw Man. He emphasizes that if Denji's secret comes out, then the life he has now will surely fall apart. Denji doesn't answer, continuing to eat his cake and ignoring Yoshida's attempts at conversation.

The latter then asks why he becomes Chainsaw Man and fights Devils, saying he doesn’t seem like an altruist and isn’t paid for his actions either. It’s then revealed that Denji wants to be discovered as Chainsaw Man, saying this is why he fights. The waitress returns with the two’s drinks, as Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 devotes ample panels to showing Yoshida’s amazement.

He asks why this is desirable to Denji, which he answers in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103’s only double-page spread. Denji responds that once his secret’s out, the ladies will be all over him, smiling as he stuffs his face, and a flabbergasted Yoshida is at a loss for words.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103’s final panels show him attempting to come up with a response but failing to do so before the issue comes to a close. While no series break is announced in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, the next issue’s release date of Tuesday, September 13, would seemingly indicate that Fujimoto has gone bi-weekly with the series.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: In summation

Chapter 103 does an excellent job of establishing how Denji has changed and his goals and motivations in its concise 20-page issue. He’s stuck to his words from the end of Part 1, living life to what he feels to be its fullest and still pining to be with as many women as possible.

It also provides fans with more context for Denji’s actions in the issue before Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, with many fearing their hero had become more villainous as of late. However, Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 clarifies that he’s simply living life in an incredibly free, albeit whimsical, way.

One of the final significant reveals of Chapter 103 is that Denji and Yoshida have not been working together and do not appear to be working together right now. Combined with the comment of Denji not making money, this would seem to suggest that, as of Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, Tokyo Special Division 4 is either nonexistent or not employing Denji currently.

Overall, Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 is an incredibly dense issue while also being very informative and highly engaging. Chainsaw Man Chapter 103’s choice to ride the Denji wave, at least for now, is also a great decision in the context of fans’ reception to the series’ second part and its direction thus far.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora