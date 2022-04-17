Chainsaw Man fan impeccably recreates the icon in Fortnite creative

Ever since the Naruto collaboration in Fortnite, anime references and cosmetics have been steadily rising. With the community now hyped about future crossovers, events are starting to get surreal in the Metaverse.

However, given how vast the world of anime and manga is, having every character in the game is next to impossible. Even if the developers wanted to, they would be limited to only a few hundred.

Due to this limitation, a lot of concept artists have taken it upon themselves to create anime theme skins to show off to the community. While this is the norm at the moment, a Creative map maker who goes by the name of sOnSon7 on Reddit, took things to the next level.

Creative Map maker pays tribute by creating a larger than life replica of Chainsaw Man in Fortnite

sOnSon7 has been making larger than life maps for some time now. However, his latest creation, which portrays Chainsaw Man, has caught the attention of the community. For the uninitiated, Chainsaw Man is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Despite being a newcomer to the world of manga, as of December 2021, it has sold over 12 million copies and has few accolades to its name. It's no wonder that fans are overwhelmed at the character being recreated in Fortnite.

Sadly, the character in question is static in nature and only serves as a still reference to the counterpart in the manga. Nevertheless, given the popularity of Chainsaw Man, Epic Games may take note and look to collaborate with the manga in the future.

Which other anime and manga characters can Loopers expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 3?

While there's no official information from the developers regarding possible collaborations, some speculations can be drawn up about the same. Given how Epic Games looks to collaborate with anime/manga series that have a strong fanbase worldwide, several of them could be potential candidates. Here's the list:

One Piece

Attack On Titan

One Punch Man

Demon Slayer

Pokemon

The names on the list have been added based on data from the 2022 census of the 'most popular anime in the world.' Although popularity varies from country to country, these five stand out from the rest.

Epic Games is also slowly expanding their horizons by adding in characters from online games such as League Of Legends. Given how popular games such as LoL, Dota 2, Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm are, the potential for future collaborations is at an all-time high.

That being said, developers may not feature a major crossover every season. However, Loopers can still expect numerous original anime skins to be added to the item shop every now and then.

With the anime community exponentially increasing within Fortnite, it's only a matter of time before another full blown collaboration occurs.

