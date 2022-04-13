5 Fortnite collaboration players are waiting to see in 2022

Over the last few years, Fortnite has undoubtedly dominated the battle royale segment. The title from Epic Games offers a wide range of features that make it unique. The game's widespread popularity is primarily due to regularly updated content, progressive storylines, and collaboration events.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off in style by bringing Dr. Strange from the Marvel Universe. The collaboration event has been quite successful. The community is busy figuring out what other collaborations may come to the game in 2022.

Highly anticipated Fortnite collaboration in 2022

1) Obi Wan Kenobi

We could actually get Darth Vader & Obi-Wan outfits in Fortnite when the Obi-Wan-Kenobi series officially releases in 2022 on Disney Plus, considering the close relationship they have

Epic and Star Wars have collaborated, and the stint has been quite successful. The two might engage once again very soon and bring Obi Wan Kinobi to the island. The character is getting its show through Disney and the developers may be interested in bringing it to Fortnite shortly.

2) Darth Vader

Speaking of Star Wars, recent leaks from credible sources have revealed that an in-game file contains the string C3S3_Vader as the file name. This is a specific indication that the antagonist from the Star Wars series will soon appear on the island. Whether it will be released with Obi-Wan Kenobi or as a separate collaboration remains a mystery.

3) Indiana Jones

Shiina @ShiinaBR



According to BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!According to @TaborTimeYT , this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time!

The popular cultural icon, who entertained millions with his adventurous journeys, will soon arrive on the island following a wild collaboration. The developers have been working on this collaboration for a long time and it is expected that Indian Jones will arrive somewhere next season.

4) Peter Griffin

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE

The Family Guy collaboration is one of the most anticipated events. Ever since Epic started the collaboration series, gamers have wondered when Peter Griffin will arrive on the island. After several false reports, the character will soon be arriving on the island.

A recent leak that emerged following the testing of UE5 spilled the news to the public. An in-game file called Family Guy was present that caught the attention of data miners. If the reports are true, gamers can expect Peter Griffin to appear somewhere next season.

5) Dr. Doom

Bananazcakies @Bananazcakies

C3S2_ArmTease

C3S3_JONES

C3S3_VADER

CandyApple

CBE

CrashTestDummies

Doom

EVL

FamilyGuy

FD2

FD3

FISH2

Harvest

Hist

IceFishing

Kratos

LadyOro

Learning

LeBron

Loki

Mackerel

MAJ

Master Chief

Mole

Morty

NBA

NeonCat

and Neymar @polaqwym so in order the files areC3S2_ArmTeaseC3S3_JONESC3S3_VADERCandyAppleCBECrashTestDummiesDoomEVLFamilyGuyFD2FD3FISH2HarvestHistIceFishingKratosLadyOroLearningLeBronLokiMackerelMAJMaster ChiefMoleMortyNBANeonCatand Neymar @polaqwym so in order the files areC3S2_ArmTeaseC3S3_JONESC3S3_VADERCandyAppleCBECrashTestDummiesDoomEVLFamilyGuyFD2FD3FISH2HarvestHistIceFishingKratosLadyOroLearningLeBronLokiMackerelMAJMaster ChiefMoleMortyNBANeonCatand Neymar

Gamers can expect Dr. Strange to lock horns with one of the fiercest rivals, Dr. Doom, to join the game. The supervillain is scheduled to arrive following the leaks that were revealed. Whether he comes in Season 2 or Season 3 will be revealed once Epic confirms the news.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

