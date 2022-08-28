Chainsaw Man Chapter 103: Release date, what to expect, and more

With the latest issue seeing the long-awaited and highly-anticipated return of Denji to the series, fans are clamoring for any and all Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 information they can get. While no actual spoiler information has been released as of this writing, fans do at least know when they can expect the issue’s official release.

Fans are incredibly anxious to see if Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 centers on Denji rather than returning to Asa Mitaka in light of Denji's appearance in the previous issue. Most fans are certainly hoping for the former scenario, but should undoubtedly be prepared for what, in their eyes, would be a less-favorable outcome.

Chapter 103 of the anime will be officially released on Tuesday, August 30. The issue will be made available to Japanese fans and select international readers on Wednesday, August 31.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, as well as speculates on what the next issue may hold in store.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 likely a fork in the road for many fans on whether they’ll drop or continue Part 2

Release time and where to read

CHAINSAW MAN @CSPerfectShot Got nothing else to post since chainsaw man 103 will release next week

With Chainsaw Man Chapter 103’s reintroduction of Denji, series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto has certainly left the series’ reputation hanging in the balance. It would be unsurprising to see many fans drop the series’ second part in the coming issue, should Denji once again be pushed to the side in his own series.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service which allows fans to view the first and latest three issues of a series, while the latter is a paid subscription service which lets fans read a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (August 30)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (August 30)

British Time: 4 PM BST (August 30)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (August 30)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (August 30)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (August 30)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (August 31)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (August 31)

What to expect (speculative)

everest @J_everest_ First Nayuta appearance in P2 Very excited for Chainsaw Man Ch 103. Hoping for a color page or a longer chapter like 102. As for the content I'm cool with either continuing Asa's journey or jumping into some Denji shenanigans. Could be both tbh. Maybe some Yoshida action

As previously stated, fans can expect Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 to (most likely) take one of two very different routes. The first would see the series’ star protagonist, Denji, return as the main focus, given his long-awaited Part 2 debut in the previous issue. The latter would see Fujimoto focus attention on Asa Mitaka once more, potentially angering some readers.

The former route would most likely follow Denji as he returns to Tokyo Special Division 4’s headquarters following his successful killing of the Cockroach Devil. This would help update fans on how things have changed since Makima’s death, as well as allow fans more time with Denji before the inevitable return of Asa Mitaka and Yoru, the War Devil.

Fans will also likely get to see Nayuta in this scenario, giving them an update on her status and how she spends her days while Denji attends school and hunts Devils. While not certain, Yoshida may also make an appearance in the issue, with many suspecting his presence at the high school to be for the purpose of helping Denji and having his back.

The latter route would likely show the two waking up in the aftermath of their surviving the Bat Devil’s attack. While this may seem like an interesting choice, it would allow Asa and Yuko to bond further, while also giving the War Devil a chance to react to Chainsaw Man’s appearance. Yoshida could also appear here, furthering the bond between the three rather than just the two.

Asa and Yuko could return the following day, and the show could then go back and explain what happened after they managed to avoid being attacked by the Bat Devil. This scenario is unlikely to see Yoshida appear, but could see the trio finally gaining access to the Devil Hunter Club with the corpse of the Bat Devil.

A third, but unlikely, option for Fujimoto is to switch perspectives between the two. While the aforementioned two options make the narrative a matter of either or in terms of perspective, this doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. Fujimoto could then spend half the issue with each protagonist, much like how Chapter 102 introduced Denji.

Regardless of exactly how Fujimoto chooses to proceed in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103, fans should keep an open mind and will no doubt be satisfied either way. Those threatening to drop the series if Denji isn’t thrust back into the spotlight in Chainsaw Man Chapter 103 are no doubt making a mistake.

