Chainsaw Man: 10 anime characters Makima can defeat

One of the most powerful characters author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man series has ever introduced is undoubtedly Makima, the Control Devil.

Throughout this process, her incredibly impressive powers are revealed, as well as her status as one of the Four Horsemen Devils. Without a doubt, she is one of the most powerful characters in all of Chainsaw Man, despite the fate she eventually meets potentially indicating otherwise to some.

Here are 10 anime characters that Chainsaw Man’s Makima can defeat, ranked in no particular order.

Warning: Varying level of both anime and manga spoilers for the series that follow, which include My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more.

Chainsaw Man's Makima wipes the floor with Meruem, Gajeel, and 8 other notable shonen anime fighters

1) Suguru Geto

Kicking off the list is Jujutsu Kaisen’s initial antagonist, Suguru Geto, not to be confused with “Brain” Geto, also known as Kenjaku. With the latter’s clear ability to freely move from body to body upon a physical death, there’s likely very little or even nothing Makima can do to prevent his survival.

That being said, the Control Devil could undoubtedly defeat the original Suguru Geto with ease, despite how talented a sorcerer and Cursed Spirit user he was. With no possible way of saving himself from physical death, Makima can easily use her Force Manipulation skills to crush and kill him instantly, as demonstrated during her time in Kyoto.

2) Charlotte Katakuri

Despite Katakuri being one of, if not the strongest Observation Haki users in all of One Piece, Chainsaw Man’s flagship waifu undoubtedly still wins. For starters, all Katakuri could do against the aforementioned Force Manipulation ability is see his death moments before it happens, with no way for him to avoid such a supernatural attack.

Furthermore, her abilities as the Control Devil allow her to manipulate all those she sees as beneath her. Her being a Devil at heart also inherently makes her view humans as inferior to Devils, meaning she could easily control Katakuri if she wished. With such long odds stacked against him, the Big Mom Pirates' second-in-command is unlikely to survive, let alone win.

3) Katsuki Bakugou

While Katsuki Bakugou has more than proven his strength in the most recent unofficial release of My Hero Academia, Makima still has a good chance of beating him. Even without her Force Manipulation abilities, her strength in Chainsaw Man is absolutely monstrous, even outmatching the titular character in close quarters combat.

Bakugo is clearly weaker than Chainsaw Man, let alone Makima. With her clear and inarguable ability to overpower the Devilish hero, it’s obvious that the startup hero, despite his impressive tenacity, quickly loses to Makima.

4) Gajeel Redfox

While Fairy Tail fans may argue against Gajeel’s inclusion due to his Iron Shadow Dragon Mode giving him intangibility, this requires the consumption of Rogue Cheney’s Shadows to activate. As a result, it's not something he can always rely on, and it won't be considered in this matchup evaluation against Chainsaw Man's Makima.

As a result, she undoubtedly wins despite the Iron Dragon Slayer’s incredible durability. As aforementioned, the Control Devil is shown to be physically strong enough to break the chainsaws of Fujimoto’s titular hero. Gajeel's ability to easily snap through steel and iron isn't looking good in this matchup, and that's before we get into Makima's supernatural abilities.

5) Meruem

Hunter x Hunter’s Meruem may be a shocking inclusion on this list to some, but his presence here and loss to Makima can certainly be justified. Fans may remember that Meruem actually perishes from the poison inside the Poor Man’s Rose bomb. With this clearly showing him susceptible to biological attacks, Makima could easily win with her Force Manipulation.

Admittedly, if Chainsaw Man’s Control Devil were unable to use these abilities, the fight would undoubtedly be much more difficult, and one could certainly argue for Meruem’s victory. In any other scenario, however, the fact that the King is susceptible to biological methods of attack cements his vulnerability to Makima’s unique set of supernatural skills.

6) Asta

While Black Clover’s Asta may never give up in his efforts to become the Wizard King, his loss to Makima is something fans should swiftly and gracefully accept. One of the main issues is that much of his power in cross-series powerscaling relies on his physical strength, with Anti-Magic likely having no effect on the Control Devil.

With Chainsaw Man’s Makima having already had her physical abilities heavily detailed in prior entries, readers should find it apparent that she no doubt wins this matchup. Even more impressive is the lack of need for her supernatural abilities in this specific matchup.

7) Sakura Haruno

Unsurprisingly, Naruto’s Sakura Haruno would most certainly lose to Chainsaw Man’s supernatural antagonist. One key factor in this matchup is Sakura’s already having faced supernatural opponents in the form of the Otsutsuki clan, where her impact on the fight and damage to the Otsutsuki specifically was minimal.

Having already proven herself somewhat ineffective against supernatural entities, there’s little doubt that she’d also have similar problems in a fight with Makima. Even without her supernatural abilities, she is likely to outmatch Sakura on physical strength alone, as detailed in the preceding entries.

8) Ryunosuke Akutagawa

If he can get close enough to Makima to actually hit her, Bungo Stray Dogs’ Ryunosuke Akutagawa undoubtedly has the best chance of beating her amongst those on this list. His Rashomon ability sees his overcoat transform into a dragon-like monster capable of slicing through anything, including space itself.

However, for this to happen, Makima would likely have to be severely limited in the abilities and tactics she can use during the matchup. Easily the most difficult part will be getting her to engage in close quarters combat, especially considering her strongest move in Chainsaw Man is a long range one. As a result, she wins in all scenarios but one where she’s severely handicapped.

9) Kafka Hibino

Kaiju No. 8’s Kafka Hibino may be a rising star in Shueisha’s lineup like Chainsaw Man’s Makima once was, but he’s undoubtedly inferior to the Control Devil in terms of power. His transformation into a humanoid Kaiju form is no doubt powerful, but is one which he’s still learning to control, even training his human form to the point of only transforming when absolutely necessary.

With this in mind, he’s likely not yet skilled or strong enough to stand up to Makima in either form, even if she was handicapped. Her physical strength is likely equal to or greater than Hibino's in Kaiju form, and her supernatural abilities would undoubtedly kill the young protagonist. Without a doubt, she takes home the victory here.

10) Jolyne Cujoh

Finally, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Jolyne Cujoh stands no chance against Chainsaw Man’s Makima. Despite possessing impressive strength, even in a series regarded for its ridiculous powerups and abilities, there’s simply no realistic win condition for her against the Control Devil.

While Stone Ocean is an incredibly powerful Stand, its main means of combat (like many other Kujo lineage Stands) is fist fighting in a close quarters context. While one advantage Jolyne has is that Makima won’t be able to see Stone Ocean, she’s undoubtedly smart enough to figure out what’s happening, as well as its effective range.

With this information in mind, Makima can easily set herself up for a long range attack on Jolyne herself, effectively guaranteeing her safety and her victory in one fell swoop.

