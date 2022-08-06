Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 releases promotional video, announces release window, and more

Friday evening saw the release of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4's first promotional video, unveiling additional cast, staff, and a release window for the upcoming season. The beloved anime series has gone well over the last three years without a continued sequel, but fans can now finally rejoice with exciting news regarding Season 4.

This information was released at Cruncyhroll Expo, during the “Bungo Stray Dogs ft. Masahiko Minami and Chiaki Kurakane” panel. The former is the president of Bones Animation Studios and the latter is a widely respected producer in television and film anime industries.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 finally follows up initial teaser visual with promotional video, “international visual,” and key production/release info

What to expect?

As mentioned earlier, the evening of August 5 saw Bungo Stray Dogs release its first promotional video for the highly-anticipated season 4. Along with this, many information such as an “international visual,” staff, and cast announcements were announced. Additionally, a much-awaited release window of January 2023 was revealed, with no specific date as of yet.

The “international visual" features protagonist Atsushi Nakajima, alongside fellow Armed Detective Agency member, Osamu Dazai. Also featured in the visual are Ryunosuke Akutagawa and Chuya Nakahara, both of whom are members of the Port Mafia, the series’ core antagonistic presence.

The original visual featured only Atsushi Nakajima, standing amid a chaotic battlefield in opposition to four shadowy figures. From what can be gathered from these two visuals, the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia will be teaming up once more against this currently unknown threat.

The Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 trailer, which is unfortunately only fan-subbed as of now, seems to portray a group known as the Decay of Angels, launching an offensive attack on Yokohama. The organization’s goals seem to be the destruction of both the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia. This will apparently be achieved with the help of the Hunting Dogs, an elite group of soldiers within the organization.

Certain sections of the trailer indicate Dazai’s capture, with Atsushi asking himself, at one point, what his mentor would do if he were in his shoes. There’s also a scene where one of the members of the Hunting Dogs handcuffs himself and Dazai together, likely leading to his eventual capture and detainment.

Announced as the new cast members for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 are Akio Ohtsuka as Genichiro Fukuchi, Makoto Koichi as Teruko Okura, Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai G, and Takeshi Kusao as Mushitaro Oguri. All seem to be members of the Angels of Decay, with the first two appearing as part of the Hunting Dogs based on their character designs.

Newly announced staff members are as follows:

Fumihiro Katagai in Prop Design

Yumiko Kondou as Art Director

Yukari Goto as Color Key Artist

Tsuyoshi Kanbayashi as Director of Photography

Yota Ando and Yuuki Oguri as 3D CG Directors

Shigeru Nishiyama in Editing

Taku Iwasaki in Music

Lantis in Music Production

Kazuhiro Wakabayashi as Sound Director

Shizuo Kurahashi and Sachiko Nishi of Sound Box in Sound Effects

Glovision in Sound Production

Previously announced that the returning main staff will include Takuya Igarashi as director, writer and series script supervisor Yoji Enokido, character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai, and Bones as the animation studio.

Returning cast members include Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima, Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai, Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi, Kensho Ono as Ryunosuke Ukatagawa, and Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara. Crunchyroll has announced that the anime will stream the new season internationally alongside its Japanese release.

