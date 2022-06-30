Bungo Stray Dogs new spinoff manga set to focus on teenage Dazai and Chuya

Kadokawa’s Shonen Ace magazine revealed on Friday in its August issue that the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise will be receiving a new spinoff manga sometime after July. The spinoff is formally entitled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dazai, Chuya, Jogusai (Dazai and Chuya at 15).

The spinoff manga will be based on a spinoff light novel of the same name, which was first released in August 2019. The story will focus on a young Osamu Dazai and Chuya Nakahara, likely showcasing their adventures in the Port Mafia together.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest news surrounding Bungo Stray Dogs’ newest spinoff.

Bungo Stray Dogs’ newest entry based off previous spinoff light novel, focusing on young Dazai and Chuya

Currently available information

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Bungo Stray Dogs" series by Kafka Asagiri, Harukawa 35 will get a new spin-off this year in Monthly Shonen Ace.



Will be titled "Bungo Stray Dogs : Dazai, Chuuya, 15 Sai" & will be draw by "Bungou Stray Dogs: BEAST" creator Shiwasu Hoshikawa. "Bungo Stray Dogs" series by Kafka Asagiri, Harukawa 35 will get a new spin-off this year in Monthly Shonen Ace.Will be titled "Bungo Stray Dogs : Dazai, Chuuya, 15 Sai" & will be draw by "Bungou Stray Dogs: BEAST" creator Shiwasu Hoshikawa. https://t.co/tfl3ABLhWM

As mentioned above, the Bungo Stray Dogs franchise is set to receive a new spinoff manga, focusing on a teenaged Dazai and Chuya. The manga is based on a spinoff light novel of the same name, penned by Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa. The spinoff manga based on this light novel will be illustrated by Shiwasu Hoshikawa.

According to reports, Hoshikawa’s new spinoff manga is set to launch sometime after July. Hoshikawa has also launched other spinoff titles in the franchise, such as the BEAST novel which inspired a live-action film of the same name. BEAST manga was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Shonen Ace magazine from December 2019 to January 2022.

The spinoff’s plot will see Dazai and Chuya meeting for the first time, as well as explaining how both end up joining the Port Mafia and begin working together. Fans received a slight glimpse of their past in recent seasons of the anime series, but this spinoff story will go further back in time than the aforementioned glimpse.

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac 🤎



CV (EN): Kaiji Tang

CV (JP): Mamoru Miyano

Anime: Bungo Stray Dogs Happy birthday to the former Port Mafia Executive and current member of the Armed Detective Agency with suicidal tendencies, Osamu Dazai!CV (EN): Kaiji TangCV (JP): Mamoru MiyanoAnime: Bungo Stray Dogs Happy birthday to the former Port Mafia Executive and current member of the Armed Detective Agency with suicidal tendencies, Osamu Dazai! 🎉🎂🤎CV (EN): Kaiji TangCV (JP): Mamoru MiyanoAnime: Bungo Stray Dogs https://t.co/JXUzUT8tzD

The anime adaptation is also set to receive a new season. The new season was officially announced and confirmed back in November 2019. While fans are approaching nearly three years later without any substantial additional information, the fourth season of the smash-hit series is most likely in production and set to come sometime soon.

The mainline series follows central protagonist Atsushi Nakajima, who eventually meets Dazai after being kicked out of his orphanage. Upon discovering his ability to transform into a white tiger, he joins Dazai at the Armed Detective Agency, beginning his work there and launching the series’ main story.

Bungo Stray Dogs has become one of the most popular anime in recent years, garnering such a wide audience due in part to the wide genre strokes the series makes. In an episodic context, everything from pure-action to slice-of-life can be found throughout the currently released three seasons. Hopefully, this stays the same for the eventually-coming fourth season.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far