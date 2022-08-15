Chainsaw Man Part 2: Everything you need to know about every new character

One of the most exciting facts about Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man Part 2 has been the addition of various new faces in the series. In just four chapters, several new characters have appeared, with five key players who’ll likely be impactful to the rest of the current arc.

While fans are anxiously awaiting Denji’s reappearance in the series’ second part, the introduction of these new characters has certainly helped to keep the fans occupied. Although it may seem difficult to keep up with all of Chainsaw Man Part 2’s new faces, there are a few key factors about each one of them which readers should keep in mind.

Here is everything you need to know about every new character in Chainsaw Man Part 2.

These are the key facts about Chainsaw Man Part 2's key players so far

1) Bucky

Kicking off the list is the fan favorite Bucky the Chicken Devil. He’s introduced into Chainsaw Man Part 2’s story through Mr. Tanaka, who brings him to his class with the intent of having a Devil Hunter student kill him after 90 days.

However, he soon reveals that this was a bluff. Instead, he looks forward to teaching his students the value of life, which they seemed to have learned through Mr. Tanaka's pleading for Bucky’s survival. Unfortunately, he is killed by Asa Mitaka after she trips and accidentally falls on top of him.

This tragic death sets the stage for the beginning of Asa’s story, as well as further isolating her character from the rest of her class. It’s unknown if Bucky’s role will eclipse its current scope as the series progresses, but his role seems to have been his swan song in Chainsaw Man Part 2.

2) Asa Mitaka

The current protagonist of Chainsaw Man Part 2, Asa Mitaka seems to be an integral part of the manga's plotline. She’s initially introduced as someone with a general disdain for most things: criticizing the city’s governmental faculties, Chainsaw Man, and her classmates.

She’s eventually goaded out of her shell by Bucky the Chicken Devil, but this quickly changes after she accidentally kills him, sending her back into social seclusion. At this point, she also realizes that she is merely jealous of her classmates, a realization that further characterizes her shy loner persona.

When the class president and Mr. Tanaka try to get her to go to Bucky’s grave to apologize, the former turns into the Justice Devil, killing Mitaka in the process. However, the young girl returns to life after being possessed by Yoru, the War Devil. The two now share a body and aid one another in achieving their respective goals.

Her eventual friendship with Yuko also indicates her tendency to latch onto kindness. Moreover, their interactions also highlight her nature of being easily persuaded by the other party. While these traits are acceptable within friendship, such a lack of resolve could potentially be abused by Yoru later in her fight against other Devils.

3) Mr. Tanaka

Mr. Tanaka might have made a brief appearance in the series, but it was an important one nevertheless. Most of his actions in Chainsaw Man Part 2 before his death are described in the previous section, so this section will instead focus on what happened to him just before the confrontation with the Justice Devil.

After Mitaka is possessed by the War Devil and brought back to life, the latter takes over their shared body, shocking both Tanaka and the Justice Devil. Yoru then quickly grabs Tanaka’s neck and uses her powers to turn him into a weapon which she calls the Tanaka Spinal Cord Sword.

He dies on the spot and Yoru leaves the sword at the scene of the crime after using it to defeat the Justice Devil. However, it’s unknown whether or not Yoru still has the weapon, meaning Tanaka may return once again as one of the War Devil’s weapons in future issues.

4) Yoru (War Devil)

Initially introduced as the War Devil, she names herself Yoru (significantly meaning “night,” whereas Asa can mean “dawn” or “morning”) in Chainsaw Man Part 2’s latest issue. As mentioned earlier, she takes over Mitaka’s body, sharing it with her as a means of achieving her goal of defeating Chainsaw Man, with a possible ulterior motive of reintroducing nuclear weapons to the world.

The War Devil’s original form takes the appearance of an owl-like bird with a wide bill, complete with humanoid eyes with various circular swirls stacked on each other for irises. In her fiend form in Mitaka’s body, she retains the design of her eyes when in control. Otherwise, she’s essentially Mitaka with scars on her face from the girl’s death blow and has her hair down instead of up.

As one of the Four Horsemen Devils, it’s suspected that she, like Makima, desires to avenge their battle against Chainsaw Man which led to the Hero of Hell’s departure to Earth. With her goal in sight, readers will no doubt see a much vicious side of her as Chainsaw Man Part 2 continues.

5) Yuko

The most recently introduced character in Chainsaw Man Part 2 is Yuko. She initially met Asa Mitaka during the first Devil Hunter Club meeting, where the two were paired up alongside Hirofumi Yoshida and tasked with killing a Devil for entry into the club. However, their first day ends with Mitaka having a panic attack and running out of school shoeless.

This leads Yuko to run out after her new friend, giving her one of her own shoes so each only has to be shoeless on one foot. After convincing Mitaka to chase her back to her house, she tells her to keep the shoes before heading inside for the night. The two continue their budding friendship, clearly growing closer over similar life circumstances and goals.

Their friendship is significant enough that Yoru herself acknowledged it, suggesting Mitaka to kill her new friend and turn her into a weapon for them. However, their human-half rejects this, prompting the War Devil to defer and wait to rethink the conversation until the two are closer. With this in mind, it’s clear that Yuko’s role in Chainsaw Man Part 2 is only just beginning.

As the series progresses, the second part of the manga will be populated with a variety of more characters. Only time will tell how many more of them will continue to impact the plot and how many will succumb to their fate. For now, the current concern is Denji's reappearance which we hope will happen soon.

