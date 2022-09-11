Chainsaw Man Chapter 104: Release date, what to expect, and more

After what seems like an eternity, fans are finally approaching the release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 104. With the apparent unfortunate decision to become a bi-weekly publication, fans have lamented how little of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series they saw in August.

Nevertheless, the quality of art seems to have improved greatly since this decision, which is why many expect Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 to continue. However, some people seem to be most confused about the issue, precisely what it will cover and who it will focus on.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 104’s release date, what to expect from the issue, and more.

Fans are hoping Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 continues to focus on Denji, giving Mitaka a break from spotlight

Release date and time, and where to read

The highly-anticipated Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 is set to be released on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, for most international readers. However, some international and domestic Japanese fans will instead see the chapter come out in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free website that allows readers to view the first and latest three issues of a chapter, while the latter is a paid subscription service that lets fans read the series in its entirety.

The issue is slated to to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (September 13)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (September 13)

British Time: 4 pm BST (September 13)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (September 13)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (September 13)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (September 13)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (September 14)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACST (September 14)

What to expect (speculative)

makiway galaxy 💫 @konoraora In chapter 103 someone noticed that Yoshida was making sign language "Shi-nu" which translates "to die", "to pass away", or "to expire" and he seemed a bit shaken while doing this... was he signalling nayuta?? or someone denji can't see ?? is he gonna die?? #chainsawman In chapter 103 someone noticed that Yoshida was making sign language "Shi-nu" which translates "to die", "to pass away", or "to expire" and he seemed a bit shaken while doing this... was he signalling nayuta?? or someone denji can't see ?? is he gonna die?? #chainsawman https://t.co/t8yt1TTe0W

One of the biggest things fans can expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 is for the story to move along with the Devil Hunter Club plot, which was introduced a few chapters earlier. While Part 2 of the series has taken a backburner to develop Mitaka and Yuko’s relationship, as well as Denji’s debut, it is still the primary motivation behind Fujimoto's plans to move the plot forward.

As a result, there are a few ways the issue can progress in this plotline. The first would be that Mitaka and Yuko, as well as Hirofumi Yoshida by proxy, are given credit for killing the Bat Devil and letting them become part of the Devil Hunter Club. This, in turn, will lead to War Devil Yoru’s search for Chainsaw Man, advancing their imminent confrontation.

While their receiving credit for killing the Cockroach Devil is out of the question since it’s well known Chainsaw Man killed it, the collateral damage could be used to their benefit. With the previous issue focusing solely on Denji and the impact Chainsaw Man has made on Japanese society, fans can expect Mitaka to return to the spotlight soon.

However, if she doesn’t return in Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 and the issue instead focuses on Denji, things could become a little more interesting. This could eventually lead to the Part 2 debuts of Nayuta, Kishibe, and Kobeni Higashiyama, all of whom fans have been curious about.

There’s also the matter of Denji being an unemployed Devil Hunter as Chainsaw Man, with Yoshida saying he doesn’t get paid for his work. This would suggest that Tokyo Special Division 4, if not the Public Safety organization, has either been completely liquidated or cut ties with Denji.

This further raises questions about how the young protagonist is able to afford food, shelter, and other necessities for himself, Nayuta and Makima’s dogs. While Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 won’t answer all of these questions within its pages alone, it could get the ball rolling on plotlines that would explore and address these issues.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar