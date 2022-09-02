Chainsaw Man manga may be moving to a bi-weekly release schedule

The latest installment in Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit Chainsaw Man manga series had many of the series’ devoted readers jumping for joy. This was mainly thanks to the issue’s focus being centered squarely on protagonist Denji, whom fans have seen very little of in the 6 Part 2 chapters that have been released as of this writing.

However, the latest Chainsaw Man issue also came with negative news, announcing a one-week break until the series’ next issue. This now marks the third one-week break in a row Fujimoto has taken for his series, suggesting to many that it may be moving to a bi-weekly release period.

Follow along as this article analyzes the telltale signs of Chainsaw Man Part 2 moving from a weekly to a bi-weekly schedule.

Chainsaw Man appears to be shifting to a bi-weekly release schedule after a strong weekly start

The signs

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks CSM is agai on Break next week. Likely to follow Bi-Weekly Schedule from now on #Chainsawman CSM is agai on Break next week. Likely to follow Bi-Weekly Schedule from now on #Chainsawman

As briefly mentioned above, Chainsaw Man’s latest string of bi-weekly releases seems to suggest to many that Fujimoto intends for his series to enter a true and regular bi-weekly release schedule. Other signs in addition to the change in schedule would indicate the decision having been made, such as an increase in art quality in the latest, bi-weekly issues.

What there hasn’t been any sign of, however, is any official word from Fujimoto, his team, or the Shueisha brand regarding the frequency with which Chainsaw Man will be published. This at least leaves some hope alive for the series’ eventual, consistent return to a weekly release schedule.

One key factor working against this possibility is the current release pace of fellow Shonen Jump+ exclusive series, Kaiju No. 8 and Spy x Family. Both of these Shonen Jump+ series consistently follow a bi-weekly release schedule. While Kaiju No. 8 is currently on hiatus in preparation for its next arc, the series has recently adopted a bi-weekly schedule.

This is certainly a major indicator that Chainsaw Man may also be following suit and switching to a bi-weekly release schedule. This indicator becomes even more suggestive when considering the recent schedule of Fujimoto’s series. While Chapters 98, 99, 100, and 101 were all released in a weekly format, Chapters 102 and 103 took two weeks each to release.

There has also been a noticeable jump-up in artwork quality in these bi-weekly issues, especially in the latest Chapter 103. Fans have pointed this out as further suggesting a bi-weekly schedule for the series, while also applauding the change in the schedule if it results in a higher-quality final product.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 104 is also set for release two weeks after Chapter 103’s release, further suggesting a decision to go to a bi-weekly schedule. While it could be possible that the next issue or any after it could mark a return to weekly releases, this seems to become less and less likely with each bi-weekly chapter put out.

WAKER ™ @aywakutakuay Chainsaw Man P2 is also in Jump+,so it might be even more mature than CSM and have a bi-weekly to monthly schedule 👁️



Fire Punch level stuff incoming Chainsaw Man P2 is also in Jump+,so it might be even more mature than CSM and have a bi-weekly to monthly schedule 👁️Fire Punch level stuff incoming https://t.co/RI1uhL4Pup

Additionally, while some fans are showing support for this scheduling change, others are expressing frustration. These same fans argue that, if Fujimoto intended to switch to bi-weekly, he should have done so from Part 2’s start. They continue to say that Fujimoto should at least release extended issues bi-weekly if he plans to do so, with the last bi-weekly issue being 20 pages long compared to the prior’s 47.

It’s certainly an interesting situation that seems to be garnering many different opinions from the series’ fanbase. While fans are surely frustrated with these inconsistencies, it’s likely that they value Fujimoto’s health above all else, and should be comfortable with such changes as a result.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

