Chainsaw Man anime announces October release date

One of the most awaited anime of the year has to be the TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed Chainsaw Man manga. Fans of the franchise have been expecting an official release date for many weeks, which has finally been announced.

Denji’s adventures in this new anime adaptation will commence in a little over a month, so fans of the series should be preparing for its release. Continue reading to learn more about this fan-favorite series and the new release date announced today.

Chainsaw Man anime is set to release in the second week of October

Earlier this year, a trailer for Chainsaw Man season one was released for fans of the series to enjoy. The trailer promised the series would be released sometime during October. However, no official date was announced.

Fortunately for these impatient fans, we now have the exact date on which the Chainsaw Man anime adaptation will be released. The series is expected to come out on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Nonetheless, it is important to mention that the release time for the first episode has not yet been announced.

What can fans expect from the first season?

As stated before, the trailer for this anime adaptation was released a few months ago, giving fans small glimpses into what they can expect. The show will follow the events of the original manga, adapting everything from the first chapter to the Bat Devil arc.

These events are considered the beginning of the series, establishing the world and characters Denji will have to interact with during the season. Fans can expect many of their favorite characters to appear in this first season, like Makima, Aki Hayakawa, and Power.

The series will be adapted by Studio MAPPA and will be released worldwide via Crunchyroll. There are only a few weeks until Chainsaw Man releases, and the hype fans feel right now will only increase the closer we get to October 11.

What is the series about?

Denji as seen in the manga (Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man tells the story of Denji, a young man who was left with nothing after his father’s death. Impoverished and desperate, Denji signed a contract with a Devil named Pochita. In this world, Devils are creatures born from the fear humans feel of certain objects or creatures. By entering a contract with a Devil, humans are granted powers to help them fight evil creatures.

These people are called Devil Hunters, as they use their powers to keep evil and bloodthirsty Devils at bay. Thanks to his contract with Pochita, Denji now possesses the ability to turn parts of his body into chainsaws. He uses these powers to create a safer world where Devils do not hurt innocents.

