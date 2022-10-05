Chainsaw Man anime leak shows Denji's hilarious below-the-belt blow

Alongside the officially released Chainsaw Man episode 1 preview from earlier today, it appears that an event that might take place in the series' second episode has been prematurely leaked. While fans aren’t being shown the finished product of this scene, the leak does provide viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the storyboarding process for the anime adaptation of the series.

The storyboard in question shows the adaptation process for one of the most amusing scenes in the Chainsaw Man manga, which many fans believe will be adapted in the second episode. While nothing in the leak confirms this, fans are merely assuming this based on the expected adaptation pace as well as what episode 1 will seemingly cover.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Chainsaw Man anime leak, featuring Denji’s hilarious below-the-belt attack.

Latest Chainsaw Man anime leak shows storyboarding process for Denji’s assault on Aki Hayakawa early on in the series

Coming from general anime and manga news and leak source @shonenleaks (Shonen Leaks) on Twitter, the latest Chainsaw Man anime leak is certainly a comical one. The leak sees a storyboard detailing a scene following Aki Hayakawa and Denji’s first meeting, in which Denji exacts some retaliation for Aki's assault on him.

In the manga, Denji takes advantage of an unsuspecting Aki by winding back and kicking him in a below-the-belt area, making for one of the series' funniest early moments. It seems that the comedic scene will indeed make its way to the anime as well, with the storyboard's detailed facial expressions of both already causing fans to laugh.

While not a traditional, story-based spoiler leak since the scene exists in the source material, fans are praising the level of detail with which MAPPA Studios seems to be adapting the series. Both typed and handwritten notes litter the margins of the page, as well as the original typed notes for each frame of the scene.

Furthermore, fans are praising MAPPA’s choice to even include the iconic scene in their adaptation. Whereas, in some cases, other animation studios choose to steer clear of the more crude humor of the shonen series they adapt, it’s heartening to see MAPPA’s dedication to bringing the series to the small screen as-is.

Fans can check out the anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit series when it premieres on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:00 AM JST. International fans can check out the series as it premieres weekly on Crunchyroll, with the international streaming giant thankfully simulcasting the series.

