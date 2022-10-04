Chainsaw Man episode 1 preview has fans finally taking a breath of relief

The Chainsaw Man adaptation team released a preview of the series’ first episode in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, featuring key animation sequences from the anime. This was to the relief of many fans who, after the French premiere screening was leaked online, were worried that the CGI animation for Denji’s Chainsaw Man form was of poor quality.

However, this latest episode 1 preview, boasting incredibly stellar animation throughout, has dispelled that fear. Nearly all of the reviews from fans after the premiere's release have been positive, with special praise for the CGI animation.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Chainsaw Man Episode 1 preview, as well as fans' reaction to it.

Chainsaw Man episode 1 preview has fans breathing sighs of relief over animation quality

Denji and Pochita appear to be the main focus of the Chainsaw Man episode 1 preview, as they take up the majority of the video's 15-second runtime. The preview quickly opens with shots of the two together, with Makima appearing briefly. However, the preview quickly shifts focus back to Denji and Pochita, showing the two eating bread in their shack together.

The scene then quickly transitions to the site of the Zombie Devil incident, briefly showing what seems to be Denji in pain before quickly transitioning to him ripping his pull cord. This is what triggers his Chainsaw Man transformation process, with the form of the eponymous hero being what fans see for the rest of the preview.

A transformed Denji begins fighting the Zombie Devil, with rapid shots of the two going at each other comprising the final third of the trailer. The animation here looks absolutely amazing, with even the CGI being quite impressive. After showing this fight scene, the preview quickly ends with a shot of Pochita lying on Denji’s chest and talking to him.

Fans have been incredibly positive about the preview and the obviously high-quality animation it boasts. Many who expressed concern over the series’ animation quality following the leaked videos of the French premiere screening seem to have since changed their mind in light of the latest preview for the first episode.

Fans are even comparing it to other popular, well-animated series, such as My Hero Academia. While some are arguing for My Hero Academia’s supremacy in the animation department, others counter that what Chainsaw Man is able to do with its hybrid 2D-CGI animation approach is much more impressive.

The music featured in the preview is also a particular point of pleasure for fans, with many comparing it to Devilman Crybaby’s soundtrack. Kensuke Ushio does the work for both series, with many fans complimenting how both seem to perfectly capture the eerie, uncanny vibe that both series aim for.

Fans are ecstatic about the impending arrival of one of the most anticipated series of Fall 2022. Manga fans have been waiting for this adaptation of Chainsaw Man for quite some time, and seem excited about what MAPPA Studios seems to have done with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series.

News of an uncensored broadcast also raises expectations among fans that the violence, gore, and overall grotesqueness present in Fujimoto's artwork will be well-translated to the small screen.

