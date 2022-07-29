Chainsaw Man: new key visual reveals Denji in all his glory

Recently, fans have been loving the events of the popular gory manga series, Chainsaw Man. Ever since its comeback, Denji is yet to make his reappearance in the series, which is now moving forward with a new protagonist, Asa Mitaka. So far, fans have been eagerly waiting for his return while also cherishing Asa as the new main protagonist.

However, thanks to Mr. Kazutaka Sugiyama, we now have a new artwork of Denji standing on top of debris with blood-smeared chainsaws replacing his head and arms. This has sparked quite a stir in the /r/anime subreddit, where fans have been speculating about every little detail in this image.

Chainsaw Man: fan reaction on Reddit and Twitter.

Excitement and Analysing Details

Fans analyzing details in Denji's picture on the subreddit. (Image via Reddit)

This interaction shows that even though Denji remains absent in Part 2, fans are still invested in Chainsaw Man manga. Wholesome interactions like these are quite a relief, and some fans are just too excited to get any opinions on the series, so they cheer out in the comments.

Cheers for Chainsaw-Man! (Image via Reddit)

Reddit has sourced the original artwork along with the character designer, Kazutaka Sugiyama. While on Twitter, memes are popping out from left and right, the new image really caused a stir among the fanbase who are eagerly waiting for Denji. On the other hand, fans are also expressing their unhappiness about Denji's absence from the new part by making memes out of it.

#1 gojo stan @gojosatoruism bro i miss denji and yuuji so much where the hell are my sons bro i miss denji and yuuji so much where the hell are my sons https://t.co/AUb1x9lkI5

This tweet, in particular, got quite some engagement by racking up 13 thousand likes. Fans just want their favorite protagonists back in their respective storylines, and this meme is a reflection of their frustration.

In other words, fans are desperately trying to pass the time by keeping the fandom alive to prepare for Denji's return. His reappearance is much-awaited as this could bring in a fresh change from the current state of the series.

Taking a look into Denji's character in Chainsaw-Man

Denji's absence

CHAINSAW MAN (Manga Panels) @CHAINSAW_Manga Asa Mitaka and the War Devil from the Chainsaw Man manga Asa Mitaka and the War Devil from the Chainsaw Man manga 💕 https://t.co/MaBNbk5ujU

While Asa Mitaka's interesting storyline is still getting love and affection from fans of the series, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s masterpiece has been dropping in popularity since Denji's absence in Part 2. While many fans are totally engrossed in Asa and the War Devil's storyline, some of the fans demand the return of Denji at all costs.

Designer's complements

Character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama tweeted this after the artwork was made available to all fans around the world. The English translations are as follows:

We all came up with key visuals and drew them. I drew Chainsaw Man, blood and offal -

Final Thoughts

The new detailed artwork of Denji as the Chainsaw Devil has filled fans with excitement for the future who are determined to get Chainsaw Man to its former popularity. Excitement on social media speaks for itself, as the artist is getting immense praise from fans all across the globe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far