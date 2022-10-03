Chainsaw man Chapter 106: Release Date and Time, Where to read, and more

Chainsaw Man fans are excited to read the upcoming chapter of the series as the plot progresses at a steady rate. That being said, there’s still some time left for chapter 106 to be released. This is one of those manga series that follows a slightly odd release schedule, as Chainsaw Man releases its chapters once every two weeks.

This article will provide the fanbase with all the release details, along with a short recap of the previous chapter as well. Here’s what we know about chapter 106 of the series.

Disclaimer: This article’s “recap” section contains major spoilers from chapter 105 of the manga series.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 106 release details

As mentioned earlier, this manga series releases its chapters once every two weeks. Since Chapter 105 was released on September 27, 2022, Chainsaw Man Chapter 106 will be released on October 11, 2022. Fans can read the latest chapters of the series on Viz Media. Only the last three chapters will be available for free. However, fans can access the entire catalog by availing Viz’s paid services.

alvin @alvinlaurentt Chainsaw Man manga chapter 106 will be released at the same time with Chainsaw Man anime episode 1 premiere.



Oct 11th 2022, 24:00 JST!! Chainsaw Man manga chapter 106 will be released at the same time with Chainsaw Man anime episode 1 premiere.Oct 11th 2022, 24:00 JST!! https://t.co/bIohkH5zTM

The latest chapters of the series will also be available on Shueisha’s MangaPlus. All the chapters can be read for free by downloading their app on Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. The release times for Chapter 106 for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (October 11, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (October 11, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (October 11, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (October 11, 2022)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (October 11, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (October 11, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (October 12, 2022)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACST (October 12, 2022)

It is important to note that both the release date and release times have been confirmed by Shueisha’s MangaPlus on their official website.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 105 recap

Asa and Yoru's discussion about what they should have done to Denji (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Denji was left on the roof and Yoru was absolutely livid since Asa didn’t kill Denji when he admitted that he was the Chainsaw Man. Yoru told Asa that she wasn’t the smartest tool in the shed, but Asa was convinced that he wasn’t what he claimed to be. Her reason for not being convinced was that Denji seemed like a huge fan of the Chainsaw Man, and being that person himself didn’t make sense to her. Yoru demanded Asa to hunt another devil which would allow them to enter the devil hunter club.

Asa meets Yuko (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Asa refused and decided that she would meet Yuko instead. After a brief conversation, Asa thought about the possibility of taming Yoru, who was left alone, and was asked to come up with a plan to expose the Chainsaw Man. Later, Asa met Yuko and the latter explained how she started reading self-help books in order to make new friends. But what Yuko revealed later in the chapter shocked Asa to her core.

Yuko reveals her secret (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Yuko revealed that she killed a man who was gambling away welfare money in Pachinko. She also stated that the body was in her backyard. She also went on to tell Asa that she was aware of the fact that Asa had killed the class president and her teacher. Following this, Yuko mentioned her deal with the Justice Devil and her ability to read minds. She instructed Asa not to come to school the next day since she was going to deal with Yoru, who had been bullying her for a while.

