Chainsaw Man chapter 105: Asa and Yuko share secrets, the Justice Devil is introduced, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 105 left us in a daze as it revealed a huge secret about Yuko. While being absent from school, she has been up to something new in her life. She instantly became friends with Asa, but not much was revealed about her before this chapter.

Meanwhile, Yoshida, who was trying to stop Denji from revealing his identity as Chainsaw Man, took him to meet Asa. Due to his previous encounter with Yoru as Asa, he believed that Asa would be desperate for a boyfriend. However, this doesn't work in his favor, as Asa doesn't like Chainsaw Man, making Denji's reveal all the more wasteful.

Chainsaw Man chapter 105 introduces the Justice Devil

Chainsaw Man, chapter 105, titled Red Hot, resumes from the last chapter as Asa heads downstairs, leaving Denji and Yoshida back on the terrace. Denji's identity reveal didn't go as planned as the idea of Denji being the Chainsaw Man seemed too absurd.

While Yoru tried to stop Asa from leaving, Asa ended up calling Yoru "stupid" indirectly, which, oddly enough, seems to have hurt her feelings. Asa believes that Denji cannot be the Chainsaw Man as he himself said he was a fan and wore a t-shirt of the same. Also, Chainsaw Man wouldn't declare his identity so casually.

As the school came to a close for the day, Yoru wanted Asa to join the Devil Hunter Club to hunt down some devils. However, Asa was planning to meet Yuko. This made Yoru mad as she could see no effort on Asa's end to help her find Chainsaw Man. Thus, Asa gave Yoru the idea to lure a devil to the school, which would cause him to show himself.

When Yoru asked Asa how they could draw a devil to the school, Asa was easily able to push the task on herself by praising her in the cheekiest way. This incident and the one earlier where Yoru got angry about being called "stupid" made Asa realize that she might be able to tame the War Devil.

When Asa went to meet Yuko, she decided to sit with her and gaze upon the sunset. However, the awkward silence got to her as she had no idea of what to say during such moments. This was when Yuko revealed that she had no idea about the same because Asa is her first friend. While she did speak to people in class, she has never truly identified anyone as her friend except for Asa.

Yuko comes up with an idea to share their deepest secrets so that they can grow closer and become best friends. After putting some thought into it, Asa decided to share an embarrassing secret about her having peed herself back in grade school during class. She lied to the class that it was not pee but sweat, as everyone played along. This made Yuko laugh out loud as she decided to reveal a big secret to Asa in exchange.

Yuko revealed that she killed one of her neighbors the previous day for gambling at Pachinko even though he was on welfare due to a disability. She even offered to show the body to Asa, which she declined. If that wasn't enough, Yuko even revealed how she made an unauthorized contract with Justice Devil.

A contract with Justice Devil turns one's sense of justice into power, allowing Yuko to read people's minds.

She even knew about Asa's secrets of having killed her teacher and class president and Yoru the War Devil. The worst part is that she seems obsessed with her first real friend, as Yuko revealed that she made the contract to solve Asa's bullying problem at school.

Final Thoughts

Yuko's big secret reveal is bound to shake things up in the following chapters of the manga, as she knows of Asa's secret, which might not sit well with Yoru. Yoru has been trying to figure out a way to bring a devil to the school, so Yuko's intention to take out Asa's bullies at school may inadvertently help her.

Meanwhile, Denji was unsuccessful in conveying to Asa that he was the Chainsaw Man. Thus, if he were to be given an opportunity to show off his identity, he may well, within his power, try to take advantage of it. Thus, we might see an encounter between Denji and Yuko, which may also give Yoru some ideas on how to deal with her biggest foe.

To find out more, we will have to wait until the next chapter's release. Chainsaw Man chapter 106 is set to release on October 11, 2022.

