Chainsaw Man: How Asa's ability to make weapons works, explained

One of the most exciting aspects of the serialization of Chainsaw Man’s second part thus far has been Yoru, the War Devil, and her exciting, unique powers, which Asa Mitaka can also use.

Fans have seen these powers be used throughout the entirety of the second part thus far, including the very moment in which Yoru debuted in the series.

However, Chainsaw Man fans still seem to be a little confused about exactly what the rules are for what she can and cannot turn into a weapon. Likewise, the exact process in which the weapon is created is something that many still find themselves confused about.

Chainsaw Man part 2’s Asa Mitaka gets one of the best and most confusing powers in series from War Devil Yoru

First and foremost, for either Asa or Yoru to turn something into a weapon in Chainsaw Man, it must first be something that belongs to one of them. This includes both objects and living beings, such as pencils and cats. The strength of these weapons is proportional to the amount of guild Yoru and/or Asa feel about creating the said weapon.

This is an interesting clause, as Asa is the more naturally guilt-ridden and sentimental of the two. Likewise, the weapons Asa creates appear to be inherently stronger as a result of this predisposition towards feeling guilt. Yoru seemingly confirms this of her own admission when sharing that the swords she made out of people were always “average.”

The trickiest part of the ability is fulfilling the clause that the object must belong to Yoru and/or Asa. While the Chainsaw Man manga has yet to fully and independently explain what qualifies this, there have been some good examples given for a baseline.

For example, Yoru asks Hirofumi Yoshida to be her boyfriend because he would then “belong to her.”

This is also why Asa takes Denji out on a date, rather than turning him into a weapon immediately without first forming a relationship. Similarly, if she were to turn Denji into a weapon without feeling guilty about it, the weapon would end up being incredibly weak. Thus, the purpose of bonding with an object or living being before weaponizing it is two-fold.

In terms of Flesh Weapon Creation, Asa and/or Yoru can also make a corpse “belong to them” by taking a limb from the victim and turning it into a weapon. This can also be achieved by killing them and turning their general remains into weapons.

Although unconfirmed, this seemingly implies that any dead being, whether it belonged to Asa and/or Yoru while it was alive or not, can be made into a weapon.

Object Weapon Creation is a little more straightforward, with the main classification of something “belonging to” Asa and/or Yoru being if they bought it, took it, or were gifted it. For example, Asa didn’t buy her uniform herself or take it, but was instead gifted it by her mother. Thus, she was able to turn it into a weapon, a powerful one at that, when fighting Yuko.

