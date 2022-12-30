While author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man series is chock-full of powerful characters, its female cast always seems to dominate in this regard. Although Denji and his Chainsaw Devil generally reign supreme, some have shown themselves to be just as strong, or even more robust, than he is.

As Chainsaw Man progresses deeper into its second part, the recent introduction of many Devils has further strengthened the series’ female cast. Indeed, the women of Fujimoto’s flagship series could go toe-to-toe with almost any other series’ female characters and almost always emerge as the victors.

Here are the 8 most powerful female characters in Chainsaw Man, ranked from least to most powerful.

8) Power

Power as seen in the series’ anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Kicking off the list is Chainsaw Man’s fan-favorite character Power, who is by no means weak in the series. Her Blood Devil powers are shown to be versatile, allowing her to craft any weapon for any situation as long as she doesn’t lose blood herself.

However, her powers and strength pale when compared to those shown by some of the series’ other female characters. While it’s unfortunate to have such a beloved character ranked so low on this list, it’s simply the most appropriate spot for her, given how far the series has progressed since her initial introduction.

7) Akane Sawatari

Sawatari as seen in the series’ anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Sawatari’s exact strengths and abilities are never fully explored in Chainsaw Man, her contract with the Snake Devil makes her one of the series’ most fearsome foes. Her unspecified background at least clarifies that she is responsible for replacing Katana Man’s heart with the Katana Devil, implying an ability to broker contracts with various Devils.

She’s also shown to be able to resurrect the Katana Man and heal his injuries after his fight with Aki Hayakawa. Her contract with the Snake Devil allows her to instruct the Devil to swallow a target whole (other Devils included) and “spit it out” later, as commanded by Sawatari herself. While there are a lot of questions about the limits of her powers and abilities, enough is known to include her here comfortably.

6) Santa Claus

Santa Claus serves as the primary antagonist of Chainsaw Man’s International Assassins arc. As the name implies, the arc sees Germany’s Santa Claus and several other government-employed assassins flock to Japan to target Denji’s Chainsaw Devil heart. However, nobody is shown to be as ruthless or dangerous as Santa Claus herself.

Her abilities include those gifted to her owing to contracts with the Doll, Curse, Hell, and Darkness Devils, the lattermost giving her a frightening level of survivability and strength. Following her contract with the Darkness Devil, she even proved to be almost too much for Denji to handle, with the young Devil Hunter needing to pull out all the stops to defeat her.

5) Quanxi

Also debuting during the International Assassins arc, Quanxi hails from China and is regarded by other Chainsaw Man characters as the world’s first Devil Hunter. She is a Crossbow Devil Hybrid being whose strength and skills are fearsome even in her purely human form. She undoubtedly serves as one of the most influential female characters in the series, as a result.

Her impressive feats include being able to completely overpower both Hirofumi Yoshida and Kishibe, two incredibly talented Devil Hunters in their own right. She was also able to overpower Denji when fighting against him seriously and take out hordes of opponents in a matter of minutes or less.

4) Reze

Better known as the Bomb Devil Hybrid, Reze serves as the eponymous primary antagonist of Chainsaw Man’s Bomb Girl arc. She first meets Denji “by chance” before revealing herself to have targeted him as part of her duty as a Soviet assassin. It’s this training and experience, combined with her explosively destructive Bomb Devil powers, which make her so deadly.

Additionally, she’s implied to be a big shot amongst various Devils, with the Typhoon Devil showing subservience to her and calling her “Lady Reze.” While this was an isolated incident, it certainly indicated her to be the closest thing to royalty amongst the Devils that fans had seen thus far, which further suggests that she has immense strength and power.

3) Yoru/War Devil

Unfortunately for Reze, Chainsaw Man introduced its true Royal Family of Devils just two arcs later in the form of the Horsemen Devils. The War Devil, better known by fans as Yoru, is one of these Horsemen Devils and is incredibly powerful in her own right. Beyond superhuman strength and speed, her ability to turn anything she possesses into a weapon is one of the most broken in the series.

She’s also shown to be incredibly smart and tactful, always having a plan for every scenario in which she may find herself. While she’s currently being implied to be the weakest of the Horsemen Devils following a recent addition, Yoru is still a significant force to be reckoned with as far as female characters in the series go.

2) Famine Devil

Fami, better known as the Famine Devil, is the most recently introduced Horsemen Devil within Chainsaw Man. Her introduction implies that the Four Horsemen Devils may not be as coordinated in their efforts as fans had previously assumed. This is further supported by Yoru’s reaction upon Fami first introducing herself to Asa Mitaka, the human half of Yoru’s Hybrid existence.

Fami’s abilities thus far are unconfirmed but seem to primarily consist of an ability to revive dead Devils, Fiends, and Hybrids, as well as some teleportation power. Even with her unconfirmed powers, Yoru’s reaction to her formal introduction solidifies her as one of the series's most influential female characters.

1) Makima/Control Devil

Makima as seen in the series’ anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Finally, the Control Devil in the form of Makima is the most powerful female character fans have seen in Chainsaw Man thus far. Her abilities include the manipulation of an invisible force, the ability to borrow the sight and hearing of other lesser life forms, the ability to control those she deems weaker than her, and an ability to kill remotely via the use of a third-party’s sacrifice.

She’s one of the most unnerving characters in the series, demonstrating unprecedented levels of strength and control. With her cunning and intellect, she would be almost unbeatable if not for a certain overlooked hubris in her personality. She currently stands at the top of the Horsemen Devils and the series’ general female cast.

