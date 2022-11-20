Chainsaw Man: Every important Devil from Part 1 of the anime

As the first part of the Chainsaw Man anime approaches its final episodes, fans are seemingly overwhelmed by the amount of information the first half of the series has thrown at them. Devils, Fiends, Hybrids, and more are all introduced, and that’s not including the human characters the hit anime series centers itself around.

Unsurprisingly, the second half of the Chainsaw Man anime will be just as jam-packed with new characters in all of the above categories. Thankfully, there is a clear-cut list of who the most important Devils are, who undoubtedly are a majority of the show’s major players.

Bat Devil, Ghost Devil, and more important Devils in Chainsaw Man anime

1) Chainsaw Devil

Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil, as seen in the series (image via MAPPA Studios)

First and foremost, Chainsaw Man fans know the Chainsaw Devil as Pochita. While it may be hard to believe that such a cute and cuddly pup could truly be a Devil, he is indeed the Earthly form of the Chainsaw Devil’s power. Additionally, it’s Pochita’s post-mortem contract with Denji which gives the latter his Chainsaw Man form and powers.

Like all Devils, the Chainsaw Devil is born from a global fear of chainsaws, hence its namesake. It’s unknown if, like the Gun Devil, there’s a specific cultural or historical event within the series’ world that generates this fear of chainsaws. What is certain, however, is that enough of a fear exists for a Devil of that fear to manifest.

2) Bat Devil

The Bat Devil (right) as seen in the series' anime (image via MAPPA Studios)

The Bat Devil is the first majorly antagonistic Devil fans see in the series. Denji fights the Bat Devil during the Bat Devil arc to help Power get her pet cat Meowy back from it. The Bat Devil originally held Meowy hostage in order to convince her to bring him a human to feast on, which would heal his previous wounds.

Despite his short appearance, his fight against Denji gives us the first true sense of both his power as Chainsaw Man and what his actual morals and values are. Additionally, fans may see the Bat Devil come back once more, furthering his role in the series overall.

3) Fox Devil

The Fox Devil as seen in the series' anime (image via MAPPA Studios)

The Fox Devil is a Devil first seen following Denji’s fight with the Leech Devil, where Aki Hayakawa summons it to kill Leech and save Denji. It’s shown to be very obedient to Aki, reporting what it has in its mouth and asking for permission to swallow it before doing so.

The Fox Devil is also very powerful, instantly killing Leech with no warning besides Aki summoning it with the word “Kon.” Fans will see more of the Fox Devil throughout the Chainsaw Man anime’s first part, as well as learn more about its powers and specific contract with Aki and what makes their deal unique.

4) Ghost Devil

The Ghost Devil was first, and partially, introduced in the Chainsaw Man anime during the Eternity Devil arc. Himeno of Tokyo Special Division 4 is contracted with it, having offered it her right eye in exchange for the ability to use a ghost’s right hand. The hand is invisible and incredibly strong, with even other devils being unable to see it during its use.

Fans will both learn and see more of the Ghost Devil in the final episodes of the anime’s first part. It plays a key role in both themes and events, which will close out the anime’s first part and undoubtedly wow viewers with its role in these respects.

5) Eternity Devil

The Eternity Devil's mouth as seen in the series' anime (image via MAPPA Studios)

The Eternity Devil is the Devil who has occupied Morin Hotel during its debut, eponymous arc. It has eaten a piece of Gun Devil flesh, vastly increasing its strength and powers as a result. Tokyo Special Division 4 was sent to Morin Hotel to eliminate it but ended up getting trapped in its powers, themselves getting trapped on the hotel’s 8th floor as a result.

It seems to greatly desire the death of Denji and the Chainsaw Devil for an unknown reason, relishing in the idea of being responsible for their deaths. However, it’s also seemingly scared of Denji and the Chainsaw Devil at the same time, asking Denji’s colleagues to kill him instead. While fans don’t learn exactly why he’s so scared of Denji, it may be a teaser for some eventual, grander reveals.

WARNING: The following entries contain spoilers for the final, unaired episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first part.

6) Curse Devil

The Curse Devil is the second Devil that Aki Hayakawa is contracted with in Chainsaw Man. Aki is able to use the Curse Devil’s power via the sword he carries with him, which Himeno stopped him from using during the Eternity Devil arc. As is specified there, Aki does indeed need to pay a great price to use its powers.

While fans haven’t seen the Curse Devil in action yet, they will see its powers used extensively both throughout the rest of the anime’s first part and beyond. The price Aki pays for using its powers also rears its ugly head in the near future of the anime, something which fans should be incredibly excited to see.

7) Future Devil

Following the attack on Tokyo Special Division 4, Aki Hayakawa is advised by members of Kyoto’s Public Safety organization to make a contract with the Future Devil. However, upon meeting with his potential third Devil, the Future Devil seems to take an eerily particular interest in Aki, even giving him a very low-cost contract for the use of its powers.

The Future Devil plays a significant role both in the final episodes of the anime’s first part, as well as in the rest of what the anime is expected to adapt. Fans will surely be excited by his introduction and ominous messages.

8) Angel Devil

The Angel Devil is a particularly interesting case on this list, being the only Devil here that in fact works with Public Safety as a Devil Hunter. Fans will meet him in the final episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first part, where he will play a major role in the growth of Aki as a character.

Additionally, he becomes the closest thing to a main character that someone outside of Makima and the Hayakawa family can be. He plays a pivotal role in the final stages of what the anime is expected to adapt, making him an extremely important Devil.

9) Snake Devil

Like many others on the second half of this list, fans will meet the Snake Devil in the final episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first part. Unlike many on this list, however, the Snake Devil will be a pure foe, directly opposed to the goals of Tokyo Special Division 4 and its members.

Barring the inclusion of anime-original scenes, fans won’t be learning an awful lot about the Snake Devil or spending too much time with it. However, when the Devil does appear, it does so at the most pivotal moments of what is presumed to be the final arc of the anime’s first part.

10) Katana Devil

Also in cahoots with the Snake Devil during this final arc of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first part is the Katana Devil. While the phrase “Devil” is used here, it’s not entirely accurate, similar to how calling Denji a Devil isn’t necessarily wrong but isn’t completely right either.

In any case, the Katana Devil will play arguably the biggest role in the anime’s final part of any Devil on this list. His quest for vengeance against a certain member of Tokyo Special Division 4 will reopen old wounds, at the unfortunate cost of some tragic casualties in the process.

