Chainsaw Man Episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is set to release on Wednesday, November 23 at 12 AM JST. After this week's episode, which showed everything except the final fight with the Eternity Devil, fans can expect the next episode to start with it.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will almost certainly conclude the Eternity Devil arc, possibly even revealing the beginnings of the Katana Man arc. Unfortunately, this will be the end of the first cour of the smash-hit anime series, which was only scheduled for 12 episodes, 6 of which have already aired.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Episode 7, as well as speculates on what to expect.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is set to feature the first cour‘s bloodiest, most harrowing fight yet

Release date and time, where to watch

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 is set to release in Japan at 12 AM JST on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, November 22 for most international viewers. Select international fans will instead be able to watch the episode in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, just like Japanese viewers.

Furthermore, the series' availability on Crunchyroll will be delayed by one hour from its Japanese premiere. As a result, Asian fans will be able to watch the episode immediately on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, whereas international fans will have to wait an hour for it to be available on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will be released in Japan at the times listed below for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, November 22

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, November 22

British Summer Time: 3 PM, Tuesday, November 22

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, November 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, November 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, November 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, November 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, November 23

What to expect?

Without a doubt, Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will take viewers through the climax of the Eternity Devil arc. It's also likely that the episode will cover most, if not all, of the remaining events and source material for the arc. Consequently, fans may also see the beginning of the first cour‘s fourth and final arc, the Katana Man arc.

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will almost certainly include some anime-exclusive scenes with Himeno and Aki Hayakawa. Fans first noticed the inclusion of these scenes when the series' initial trailers were released. While it is unknown whether or not these scenes will appear in the anime, this episode would be an excellent opportunity for MAPPA Studios to do so.

Finally, Chainsaw Man Episode 7 should get the last holdouts of Denji’s character on board with him based on the events within. Although Denji is still, understandably, an unappealing character, certain events in the upcoming episode are likely to change many fans' perceptions of him.

