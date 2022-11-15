Chainsaw Man chapter 111: Yuko meets her tragic end as a potential Chainsaw Man imposter appears

Chainsaw Man chapter 111 was released earlier today, bringing with it a complete and utter subversion of expectations for the issue. While the majority of the issue plays out as expected, there are a few key additions and omissions from what fans expected.

Furthermore, Chainsaw Man chapter 111’s final pages clue fans in on a major twist that could have incredible ramifications as the story progresses. If author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is indeed showing fans what many feel they are seeing, it seems Denji may have a brand new, enigmatic enemy on his hands.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 111.

Chainsaw Man chapter 111 throws readers for a loop with heavy suggestions of a Chainsaw Man impostor

Chainsaw Man chapter 111: A heartfelt goodbye

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Chainsaw Man, Ch. 111: Yuko pays Asa an unsettling late-night visit! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3V0lM6N Chainsaw Man, Ch. 111: Yuko pays Asa an unsettling late-night visit! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3V0lM6N https://t.co/mZSkZFpm6b

Chainsaw Man chapter 111 opens with Asa teasingly asking Yuko if she wants to eat her, to which she hilariously responds by admitting that she kind of does want to eat her. Asa jokingly says "holy crap" in response, while Yuko turns around to not look at her friend. She explains that she has a "distant relative" who’s a Devil Hunter, thinking that there may be a way to turn her human again.

Yuko also admits that, if she gets killed as a Devil, she feels she would deserve it. Asa apologizes that Yuko made a contract with the Justice Devil to save her, but she says it isn’t the truth, explaining her desire to turn into a Devil to maybe be like Chainsaw Man. If this happened, everyone would love her, and she admits that she did it for Asa as an excuse.

Chainsaw Man chapter 111 then sees Yuko even admit to having ulterior motives when first helping Asa as well. She explains that she thought rescuing Asa would make them friends, explaining that she only helped Asa because she was friendless herself. Yuko calls herself the worst while summarizing her killing her neighbor and the people at school, saying that none of it had anything to do with justice.

She continues by saying that after her contract with the Justice Devil, she heard so many other people’s thoughts that they drowned out her own. Asa screams her name here, revealing one of Yuko’s appendages to have been choking out Asa this entire time. She releases Asa from her grip, apologizing and saying she doesn’t even know who she is anymore.

She continues, saying she’ll go now, but calling Asa her first friend and expressing the desire to give her a proper goodbye. However, she questions if those thoughts are really hers, warning her friend not to make a contract with the Justice Devil like she did. Chainsaw Man chapter 111 also sees Yuko reveal here that the Justice Devil is at their school, further complicating matters.

As Yuko goes to say goodbye, Asa tells her to wait a minute, returning with her shoes to give the barefoot Yuko, a moment mirroring the one when they first became friends. Yuko says she doesn’t need them, but Asa, echoing Yuko, advises her to sell them and, if they don't sell, to throw them away. Yuko laughs and cracks a smile, saying she can’t believe she said something so embarrassing.

May @m4y_b3ll



Ngl this page is really heartwarming. #chainsawman chapter 111 spoilers]Ngl this page is really heartwarming. [#chainsawman chapter 111 spoilers]Ngl this page is really heartwarming. https://t.co/2fPD0mSdlJ

The two then burst out laughing, as Asa thinks to herself about how she’s the worst. She points out how so many people at her school just died and that she killed her own teacher and class president, and she’s now sitting here laughing at how funny this situation with Yuko is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 111: Yuko’s temporary goodbye?

archer @achanoyumi Chainsaw Man 111

.

.

.

.

.

.

HEY I KNOW YOU Chainsaw Man 111......HEY I KNOW YOU https://t.co/jYHnaav1yw

Chainsaw Man chapter 111 then sees Yuko, now wearing Asa’s shoes, saying she’ll be back to return them one day. Asa tells her she’d better before Yuko disappears into the night. As dawn nears, she can be seen running across and jumping from rooftop to rooftop, eventually landing on one where a massive flock of birds flees, startling them.

She looks up at the birds wondrously, lamenting how she can’t read their minds. Suddenly, on the next page, the revving of a chainsaw is heard. However, the panels on the left half of the page establish that Denji (with the yet-fully-seen Nayuta), as well as the girl he saved from Yuko, are fast asleep at home, with an upset Asa still awake.

Fans then see Yuko lying down on top of a building, before Chainsaw Man chapter 111 reveals her head to have been severed from her body. She asks if her enemy is Chainsaw Man, before the next page reveals that someone who does indeed look like Chainsaw Man has beheaded Yuko and seemingly killed her, bringing the issue to an end.

Chainsaw Man chapter 111: Final thoughts

ExplicitKev☘️ @Explicit_02 Chainsaw Man 111



Denji was sound asleep, yet a Chainsaw Man figure killed Yuno



Hmmmmmm Chainsaw Man 111Denji was sound asleep, yet a Chainsaw Man figure killed YunoHmmmmmm https://t.co/VpweYwKSd2

Easily the most jarring aspect of the issue is the final moments, which see an impostor Chainsaw Man appear and mercilessly kill Yuko. What’s concerning is that Denji is shown to be asleep as this massacre occurs, meaning it can’t be him who’s actually killed Yuko. Thankfully, there are some clues that may allow readers to identify this impostor sooner rather than later.

First and foremost, the Gun Devil arc clearly established that contracts can be made with a percentage of a Devil’s body and power. With this in mind, it’s possible that Pochita isn’t 100% of the Chainsaw Devil’s power like fans had always assumed. As a result, there could be someone else running around with the powers of Chainsaw Man who is doing things Denji wouldn’t.

This would also explain why fans have heard rumors of Chainsaw Man eating people, but Denji has dismissed them. While the Chainsaw Man that is Denji hasn’t been doing as much, there may be yet another Chainsaw Man who is showing much less restraint in his vigilante activities. Whether they’re doing this consciously or not is still unknown, and likely won’t be until fans know for sure who this impostor is.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes